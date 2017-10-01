PHOTO GALLERY: 700 on course for Yeppoon Running Festival

The 5km run was one of the most popular events at today's Yeppoon Running Festival.

RUNNING: Rhys Williams' race plan came together perfectly as he stormed home to win the men's half marathon at the Yeppoon Running Festival today.

Perfect conditions greeted the 700 competitors who took part in the 21km, 10km, 5km and family fun run at the popular annual event staged on Yeppoon's foreshore.

Williams clocked a time of 1:17:39, more than eight minutes clear of second-placed Michael Mcgrath with Lance Bennett in third.

Michelle Broadfoot took the honours in the women's half marathon, ahead of Emma Burgess and Amanda Milfull.

Williams said it was cool and overcast, which made for ideal running conditions.

"I was looking at a time around 1.19 and I came in just under that so I was real happy,” the Rockhampton runner said after the victory.

"I just did my usual - a quick start for the first 2-3km to put a bit of distance between me and the pack and then settled into my race speed and ground it out from there.

"I was over the moon when I crossed the finish line in front.”

It was Williams' first appearance at the Yeppoon Running Festival and just his second race over the distance; his first was at the Rocky River Run in May where he finished third.

It was the weekly Rockhampton parkrun that lured Williams back into running after a 10-year absence.

He quickly found his feet again and has gradually started working his way up to the longer distances.

"The 21km is just long enough to test the body but short enough to hit it as hard as you want. You can go hard from the start and keep going,” he said.

"You've got to start somewhere so start small and when that becomes comfortable move up to the next stage. It's like building blocks really.

"You just keep pushing yourself to strive and achieve.”

Williams gave the festival a ringing endorsement and vowed to return next year.

"I will 100% be there,” he said enthusiastically.

Race organiser Glenn Skinner hailed the event a success and said there was a great vibe, despite spectator numbers being slightly down on previous years.

He said the 5km and the family fun run attracted the biggest fields, and there were some impressive performances on the course not only from the winners.

"It's not necessarily about the fastest person; it's about seeing those people come across the finishing line with that incredible sense of achievement, that never gets old.

"It's people doing their first 10km event or their first half marathon - it's the little moments like that that stand out for me.”

RESULTS

21km run, male: Rhys Williams (1:17:39) 1, Michael Mcgrath 2, Lance Bennett 3; female: Michelle Broadfoot (1:35:06) 1, Emma Burgess 2, Amanda Milfull 3

10km run, male: Craig Allom (40:17) 1, Joshua Duff 2, Nathaniel Veenstra 3; female: Lynda Ward (43:43) 1, Amelia Tsikleas 2, Lee-Challe Kriel 3

5km run, male: Jayden Mills (17:05) 1, Ciaran Toman 2, Jonathon Kelly 3; female: Victoria Gillies (19:47) 1, Jess Lovelace 2, Jolene Sturgess 3

Family fun run, male: Joseph Munsel (6:54) 1, Harper Shields 2, Dylan Williams 3; female: El Wolmarans (7:20) 1, Gabrielle Gillies 2, Ulaani Bellette 3