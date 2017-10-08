PHOTO GALLERY: 75 riders take on Enduro-X challenge

FLYING HIGH: Yeppoon's Jaymie Warr was the best-performed local rider, coming second in the expert class in the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's 2017 Freight Solutions Australia Yeppoon Enduro-X.

FLYING HIGH: Yeppoon's Jaymie Warr was the best-performed local rider, coming second in the expert class in the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's 2017 Freight Solutions Australia Yeppoon Enduro-X. CONTRIBUTED

ENDURO-X: Jaymie Warr led the way for the locals, finishing second in the expert class in the 2017 Freight Solutions Australia Yeppoon Enduro-X.

The Yeppoon rider was among 75 competitors who took on the challenging course at the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's Coastal Park MX Track on Saturday.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Jaymie raced to a first and two seconds in the three qualifying rounds to finish on 69 points, three behind eventual winner Matt Murry.

Dudley Duffy came in third.

Two other local motocross riders, Jacob Shields and Nathan Groves, showed their skill in their first outing in Enduro-X to score podium finishes in the junior lites.

KCDBC president Paul Warr hailed the event a huge success, having attracted some of the country's best riders, including Active8 Yamaha's Josh Green and 2015 International Rider of the Year Jemma Wilson.

Josh Green races to victory in the pro class on Saturday. Chris Ison ROK071017cenduro1

Green was all class, taking out the pro class and the top 10 shootout for the men, while Wilson won both the ladies and the female shootout.

"It's really exciting that our event is attracting international-level riders. They've raced all over the world and put this event right up there.

"That's great for our club and a real reward for all the hard work that goes into staging it.

"The rider feedback was just overwhelming. They loved it - they loved the area and they loved the event.”

Spectators were treated to plenty of action as the riders took on a variety of man-made obstacles placed around the track.

One of the new additions, a three-tiered obstacle that featured sand, rocks and an imitation railway line, proved a test for the riders and a hit with the crowd.

"We spend two weeks solid on getting the track preparations done, but the planning goes on throughout the year,” Paul said.

"We must send a big shout-out to the amazing local sponsors who made this event possible.

"It was a fantastic day with no incidents or accidents and the track flowed beautifully.”

RESULTS

Expert: Matt Murry 1, Jaymie Warr 2, Dudley Duffy 3

Clubman: Daniel Austin 1, Brandan Shelton 2, Alan Cornick 3

Veterans: Christian Horwood 1, Chris Thomas 2, Robert Boswood 3

Ladies: Jemma Wilson 1, Ebony Nieilsen 2, Julie Denyer 3

Junior lites: Ryan Thompson 1, Jacob Shields 2, Nathan Groves 3

Pro: Josh Green 1, Broc Grabham 2, Fraser Higlett 3

Shootout: Top 10, Josh Green 1, Mitch Harper 2, Broc Grabham 3; female: Jemma Wilson 1, Ebony Nielsen 2; junior: Ryan Thompson 1, Nathan Groves 2, Jacob Shields 3