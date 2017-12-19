Menu
PHOTO GALLERY: All the action from Rocky Speedway meet

REVVED UP: Kurtis Peall tears up the track in the juniors at the McCosker Rocky Speedway meeting on Saturday night.
REVVED UP: Kurtis Peall tears up the track in the juniors at the McCosker Rocky Speedway meeting on Saturday night. Allan Reinikka rok161217aspeedwa
Pam McKay
by

SPEEDWAY: Casey Collins reigned supreme in Round 2 of the Junior Sedans Piston Cup at the McCosker Rocky Speedway meeting on Saturday night.

The young drivers took centre stage at the annual Kids Day at the Speedway, and 20 competitors aged 10 to 17 lined up in the Piston Cup.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Collins was a model of consistency on the Rockhampton Showgrounds track, scoring a second and two firsts in the three heats before racing to victory in the feature.

Braith Hogan was second and Kurtis Peall came in third.

More than 100 cars nominated for the meeting, which also saw plenty of quality racing in the AMCA Nationals, the Formula 500s and the street stocks.

Saturday also marked the first time in more than a decade that modlites had raced in Rockhampton.

That class attracted a number of visiting drivers, with Klinton Hancey taking the honours from Scott Lehfeldt and Nathan Politch.

Neil Gregson in the modlites.
Neil Gregson in the modlites. Allan Reinikka rok161217aspeedwa

RESULTS

AMCA Nationals: Glenn Boulter 1, Tony Curd 2, Gavin Wootoon 3

Formula 500 Rumble Series Round 3: Brad Metcalf 1, Paul Swindells 2, Cohen Archer 3

Junior Sedans Piston Cup Round 2: Casey Collins 1, Braith Hogan 2, Kurtis Peall 3

Street stocks: Troy Langley 1, Daniel Johnson 2, Luke Wieden 3

Super stockers: Geoff Roeser 1, Peter Butler 2, Andrew Platen 3

Modlites: Klinton Hancey 1, Scott Lehfeldt 2, Nathan Politch 3

Production sedans: Joel Berkley 1, Maddi McGee 2, Brody Fraser-McGee 3

