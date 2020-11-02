Sport PHOTO GALLERY: Australian Barrel Racing Association’s Qld championships 2020 JANN HOULEY, Jann.Houley@news.com.au JANN HOULEY Full Profile Login to follow 2nd Nov 2020 10:50 AM Premium Content Subscriber only 0 Photos from the Open championships here: Photos View Gallery 0 Subscriber Exclusives Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Women’s Basketball ConocoPhillips Cup Rd 4... Sport THRILLS AND SPILLS: See all the action photos from Saturday’s game 2nd Nov 2020 11:29 AM Premium Content UPDATE: Man dead after horrific semi-trailer collision Breaking The Bruce Highway remains closed, with traffic diversions in place. Premium Content Fugitive’s mum pleads not guilty to charges Crime The Mackay District Court trial against Elizabeth Turner begins. 2nd Nov 2020 11:04 AM Premium Content Aussie kids need ‘less homework’ News Australia’s top childhood expert has warned homework and ‘competitive parenting’ are making kids stressed. Vote on how much homework you think kids need. 2nd Nov 2020 11:03 AM Premium Content Schools in focus: Students recognised in prestigious awards Education Central Queensland students are being recognised for their commitment to schooling in a prestigious student award ceremony. 2nd Nov 2020 11:00 AM Premium Content Stacked line-up delights punters as barrel racing returns Horses Over 500 rides took place across just one day of the weekend-long event. 2nd Nov 2020 10:59 AM