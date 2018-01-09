Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

PHOTO GALLERY: Champion lifesaver back where it all began

Britt Brymer returned to Yeppoon, where her surf lifesaving career began, to run a training camp for nippers at the weekend.
Britt Brymer returned to Yeppoon, where her surf lifesaving career began, to run a training camp for nippers at the weekend. Chris Ison ROK070118cnippers3
Pam McKay
by

SURF LIFESAVING: Zach Paskin got much more than skills development and practical race advice out of the nippers training camp at Yeppoon at the weekend.

The 16-year-old from Yeppoon was invited to spend five days training with the ironman squad at the highly regarded Currumbin Beach Vikings Surf Life Saving Club on the Gold Coast.

Britt Brymer, Zach Paskin and Currumbin Vikings Surf Life Saving Club captain Andrew McIntyre.
Britt Brymer, Zach Paskin and Currumbin Vikings Surf Life Saving Club captain Andrew McIntyre. CONTRIBUTED

"I was surprised, I wasn't expecting that,” the St Brendan's student said of the invite, which he hopes to take up before the school year starts later this month.

"I'm pretty chuffed.

"It will be a great opportunity to train with some elite athletes and coaches down there.

"It will be good to see how much training they put in and just what's required to compete at the top level.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Paskin has been involved in surf lifesaving for 10 years and has competed at the North Australian titles and represented Queensland Country several times.

His ultimate goal is to reach the ranks of the prestigious Nutri-Grain Ironman Series and said the time spent at Currumbin would be a valuable stepping stone towards realising that.

Paskin was one of 36 athletes aged from seven to 17 who took part in the two-day camp run by former Yeppoon surf lifesaver and world championship medallist Britt Brymer, who now competes with Currumbin.

Tara Coleman and Britt Brymer shared their knowledge with the local nippers.
Tara Coleman and Britt Brymer shared their knowledge with the local nippers. Chris Ison ROK070118cnippers11

The camp, which also involved Nutri-Grain Series ironwoman Tara Coleman, was designed to give aspiring competitors an insight into life as an elite surf lifesaver.

The participants were put through a series of beach and surf drills on the Saturday and then had the chance to implement the skills learned in a competitive scenario on the Sunday.

Brymer said she felt right at home running the clinic at the club where she laid the platform for her impressive career.

"It was pretty amazing, and it was nice to see some familiar faces who are still involved with the club,” sher said.

"There is definitely plenty of talent coming through the junior ranks in the region, which was really encouraging.

Thirty-six of the region's nippers attended the two-day training camp at Yeppoon.
Thirty-six of the region's nippers attended the two-day training camp at Yeppoon. Chris Ison ROK070118cnippers5

"Hopefully we showed them they have the potential to be anything they want to be and even if they aren't winning the races, they can still be out there having a good time participating with their friends.”

Brymer is involved in the Surf Life Saving Queensland's Summer Surf Girl and decided on the camp as a way to give back to the club where her career started.

She wants it to become an annual event that will help foster relations between the Yeppoon and Currumbin clubs and establish a clear pathway for regional athletes such as Paskin.

Topics:  britt brymer currumbin vikings surf life saving club nutri-grain ironman series tara coleman yeppoon surf life saving club

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky drug crime map: How police are targeting criminals

Rocky drug crime map: How police are targeting criminals

Rocky's drug crime hot spots revealed as police warn 'supply and demand' continues to fuel trade.

Rocky woman's precious memories stolen in daylight bag snatch

Roxanne West, mum of Kurtis West who died in a motorcycle accident, had her wallet stolen in broad daylight yesterday afternoon from a Foodworks in Glenmore.

PHOTOS of Roxanne's late-son Kurt snatched from her grips

Man accused of brazen attempted rape on busy Rocky street

Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Magistrate described actions as 'bizarre behaviour'

Surviving an explosion just one reason Vince was an icon

MOUNT MORGAN ICON: Mr Vince Nesfield, a beloved figure of Mount Morgan delivered fruit and vegetables around the historic town in his ute.

VINCE Nesfield was a beloved figure across generations in Mt Morgan

Local Partners

Rocky's Jonassen among the wickets as Heat beats Hurricanes

Four wins in a row has Brisbane into the top three on WBBL ladder

PHOTO GALLERY: Juniors fire on fairways at Summer Classic

YOUNG TALENT: Yeppoon golfer Ben Swaffield hopes to make the move to America this year in a bid to further his golf career.

Talented Yeppoon golfer makes winning start to 2018

premium_icon Tiger warning: We will only get better

Kane Lambert (left) says Richmond will only get better in 2018. Picture: AAP Images

Kane Lambert says Richmond's best football is yet to come