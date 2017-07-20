PHOTO GALLERY: Country's best saddle up at Paradise Lagoons

Steve Comiskey in action on the opening day of the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft.

CAMPDRAFTING: Three hundred competitors, 3000 head of cattle, 800 horses and $180,000 in prize money.

It all adds up to four days of non-stop action at the 2017 Paradise Lagoons Campdraft, which got underway today.

Campdraft committee president Tom Acton said the stage was set for some high-quality competition, with Australia's richest campdraft again attracting some of the country's best.

"We're flat out here,” he said as the first of the competitors hit the arenas this morning. "The weather is perfect and everything is running well. It's all looking good for another successful event.”

The campdraft starts at 7am each day with action in two arenas and a cutting arena, with the major winners crowned on Sunday afternoon.

The program includes the Mort & Co Australian Open Campdraft which offers a prize pool of $100,000, the Graeme Acton Restricted Open Draft (sponsored by Causeway Produce Agency) and the JBS Swift Premium Novice Draft.

Another popular event is the Queensland Country Life State of Origin, in which 15 of the best riders from Queensland and New South Wales go head-to-head for interstate honours on Saturday night.

The entertainment is not limited to the arenas, with showbiz personality and Gold Logie winner Denise Drysdale the special guest at the ladies luncheon to be held from noon to 3pm on Saturday.

Admission on Friday and Sunday is by gold coin donation, with children under-17 free, and $5 for adults on Saturday.