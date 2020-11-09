GELBLASTERS CQ Battle Royale #6 News GALLERY: Action packed CQ Gelblasters Battle Royale JANN HOULEY, Jann.Houley@news.com.au JANN HOULEY Full Profile Login to follow 9th Nov 2020 12:07 PM Premium Content Subscriber only 0 Gelblasters fans from around the state converged at Callaghan Park on Sunday. Photos here: Photos View Gallery 0 Subscriber Exclusives Premium Content How twins made $2.6m with superfoods powder business Business QLD twins Sylvana and Cass Shamoun have turned a passion for healthy living and wellbeing into a multi-million-dollar business with a worldwide following. 9th Nov 2020 12:31 PM Premium Content ‘We’re totally not Adani’: Fakebook page reported News Activists who hijacked the Bravus name on social media in the latest attack against mining company Adani have been reported for impersonation. 9th Nov 2020 12:18 PM Premium Content Wanted man taken into custody after week-long search Crime A wanted man who disappeared in Innisfail just over a week ago after an alleged string of offences has been taken into custody. 9th Nov 2020 12:06 PM Premium Content ‘He loved everybody’: Partner’s heartfelt tribute to rider News The partner of a 53-year-old man who died after a crash at Black Mountain on Saturday says she feels like a piece of her life has also ended. Premium Content Men charged after Toowoomba CBD graffiti spree News Two 20-year-old men have been charged after a number of Toowoomba CBD properties were graffitied with political messages last week. Premium Content Player ratings: Marika unleashes the beast Rugby Union Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete was a standout performer for the Wallabies in their upset win against the All Blacks in Brisbane. 9th Nov 2020 11:02 AM