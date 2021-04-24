Menu
PJ, Ayla and Shaniya Corrie enjoying The Caves Agricultural Show
Family Fun

PHOTO GALLERY: Crowds at The Caves Agricultural Show

Vanessa Jarrett
24th Apr 2021 5:10 PM
The rain didn’t deter everyone from heading out to The Caves Agricultural Show on Saturday.

As it sprinkled on and off, the overcast weather made for pleasant weather as residents from the nearby areas and in Rockhampton came to check it out.

There was a strong contingent of entries from the local schools in the cattle parading competitions along with the horse and miniature horse competitions.

A handful of market stalls were also on display and an amusement ride area proved popular with the young ones.

The food stalls had strong business with line ups and a meat smoking competition attracted the interest of some spectators.

Inside the pavillion was a display of large sized vegetables along with school work, cooking items, crafts, woodwork and more.

Check out our gallery from the event:

