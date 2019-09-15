PHOTO GALLERY: Families connect with nature at Tropicana

FAMILIES from around Central Queensland celebrated nature this Saturday in the beautiful Botanic Gardens at Tropicana 2019.

The free family-friendly festival was shaping up to be even bigger than last year, which saw more than 3000 people turn out.

From creating a budding butterfly sanctuary to running wild in the nature play zone, it was no shock to see hundreds of kids leave fun day out with a gigantic smile on their face.

Check out the photo gallery below to see if you were captured at Tropicana 2019.