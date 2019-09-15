Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lilian Pointing, David Pointing and Cameron Khan at Tropicana 2019.
Lilian Pointing, David Pointing and Cameron Khan at Tropicana 2019.
News

PHOTO GALLERY: Families connect with nature at Tropicana

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
15th Sep 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FAMILIES from around Central Queensland celebrated nature this Saturday in the beautiful Botanic Gardens at Tropicana 2019.

The free family-friendly festival was shaping up to be even bigger than last year, which saw more than 3000 people turn out.

From creating a budding butterfly sanctuary to running wild in the nature play zone, it was no shock to see hundreds of kids leave fun day out with a gigantic smile on their face.

Check out the photo gallery below to see if you were captured at Tropicana 2019.

Photos
View Gallery
photo gallery tmbcommunity tropicana 2019
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Murder charges laid over Lakes Creek house fire

    premium_icon BREAKING: Murder charges laid over Lakes Creek house fire

    News A 39-year-old Rockhampton man handed himself over to police and was charged with murder and arson

    NITE LIFE: Who was out on the town this weekend?

    premium_icon NITE LIFE: Who was out on the town this weekend?

    News Photos taken at Zodiac Nightclub, Ginger Mule and The Heritage Hotel

    Girl receives the shock of her life at Yeppoon beach

    premium_icon Girl receives the shock of her life at Yeppoon beach

    News She was given first aid after being stung by a jellyfish on the main beach

    ’People are really suffering’ What Roger saw

    premium_icon ’People are really suffering’ What Roger saw

    News ‘It’s like chips’ How Australia looks from the air