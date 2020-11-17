Menu
Emerald’s Rebekah Knight and Chris Knight were among the 400-plus music fans at Country on Keppel at the weekend. Photo: Vanessa Jarrett.
Music

PHOTO GALLERY: Fans rush to Country on Keppel

Pam McKay
17th Nov 2020 4:20 PM
MORE than 400 music fans soaked up the sun and good vibes at Country on Keppel at the weekend.

They enjoyed the all-Queensland line-up, which included James Blundell, Matt Cornell and Jade Holland.

The event was originally scheduled for July but was postponed due to COVID-19.

The entertainment started with a talent quest on Friday night, which was won by Bella Mackenzie , and continued with two days of non-stop music.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

