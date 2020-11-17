PHOTO GALLERY: Fans rush to Country on Keppel
MORE than 400 music fans soaked up the sun and good vibes at Country on Keppel at the weekend.
They enjoyed the all-Queensland line-up, which included James Blundell, Matt Cornell and Jade Holland.
The event was originally scheduled for July but was postponed due to COVID-19.
The entertainment started with a talent quest on Friday night, which was won by Bella Mackenzie , and continued with two days of non-stop music.
