PHOTO GALLERY: Fans rush to Country on Keppel

Emerald’s Rebekah Knight and Chris Knight were among the 400-plus music fans at Country on Keppel at the weekend. Photo: Vanessa Jarrett.

Emerald’s Rebekah Knight and Chris Knight were among the 400-plus music fans at Country on Keppel at the weekend. Photo: Vanessa Jarrett.

MORE than 400 music fans soaked up the sun and good vibes at Country on Keppel at the weekend.

They enjoyed the all-Queensland line-up, which included James Blundell, Matt Cornell and Jade Holland.

The event was originally scheduled for July but was postponed due to COVID-19.

The entertainment started with a talent quest on Friday night, which was won by Bella Mackenzie , and continued with two days of non-stop music.

More stories

Chart-topping star to stop by GKI on her latest music tour

Yeppoon singer-songwriter releases debut single

Hit-maker turns handyman in COVID-19 crisis