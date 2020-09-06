PHOTO GALLERY: Father’s Day fun at the final motocross club day

Don’t tell Geoff Gleeson – his kids haven’t given him his presents yet – but he’s getting a bottle of rum and a seafood platter for Father’s Day.

Ella Gleeson, 13, and her brother Tom joined their Dad at the Rockhampton Motocross Club’s fifth and final club day of the year.

The siblings have been riding since they were four years old.

“He’s the best Dad because he’s always there for us,” Ella said.

“He’s always taking us lots of places like the motocross meets.”

Other father/kid combinations at the club day included Stephen and Boston Hurley, and Darryl and Dan Kelly.

Here are photos of all competitors from the Junior Lites, 65cc 7-9yrs, and 65cc 10-U12 yrs events.

Here’s to all the Dads who love the smell of two-stroke in the morning.