PHOTO GALLERY: Golden Mount hosts successful festival

Rodeo - Wade Bayles competing in the Junior Bull Ride at the Mount Morgan Rodeo

Rodeo - Wade Bayles competing in the Junior Bull Ride at the Mount Morgan Rodeo Chris Ison ROK060518crodeo7

THE Golden Mount Festival has brought family and friends (from near and far) together for another year.

Saturday's procession in Morgan St proved to be a popular spectacle once again, with crowds flocking to catch the action.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mount Morgan's Grand Hotel was abuzz on Saturday with excited onlookers as the Running of the Cutter competitors ran through the town's CBD.

Today the weekend-long event finished for 2018 with the Ambrose Golf Tournament at the Mount Morgan Golf Club.