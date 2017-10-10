PHOTO GALLERY: Good field for Fitzroy Frogs' first event

THEY'RE OFF: Competitors race into action in the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club's first event of the season at Emu Park on Sunday.

THEY'RE OFF: Competitors race into action in the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club's first event of the season at Emu Park on Sunday. Chris Ison ROK081017ctriathlon1

TRIATHLON: Sixty-five participants took the plunge at the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club's first event of the season on Sunday.

Perfect conditions greeted the field which competed in the triathlon and duathlon at Emu Park, the Frogs' new race venue.

Lachlan Blake and Rochelle Stenhouse were among the winners on the day, taking out the male and female sprint triathlon respectively.

Club president Craig McCormack said the course was well received by the participants and the event was embraced by the Emu Park community.

The decision to move from the former venue of Capricorn Resort to Emu Park was based largely on making the sport more visible and thus encouraging greater involvement.

"Everything went really well and the main thing was everyone enjoyed themselves,” McCormack said.

"There were a lot of new faces and I'm pretty sure a lot of them are going to be back because of the atmosphere.

"Even some of the spectators were saying they might have a go next time.”

McCormack thanked the Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club for water safety on the day and the Emu Park CWA for providing the on-course marshals.

A good field turned out for the Fitzroy Frogs first event of the season. Chris Ison ROK081017ctriathlon4

"Emu Park is a really good venue because you can literally stand on the beach and see the whole event unfold,” he said.

"The central transition is really good from a spectator point of view and there's never a dull moment.

"A highlight of the day for me was we appear to be getting more teenagers involved.

"It seems like some of the mums and dads who had done triathlon before are now introducing their kids to the sport.”

McCormack is planning another event in November, but in the interim the club will hold an ocean swimming clinic for existing and would-be triathletes.

"It's important that we provide opportunities for people to train and develop their skills,” he said.

"The club needs to foster an ongoing program throughout the season rather than just having the occasional event.

"Keep an eye on our Facebook page and our website for details or email frogstri@gmail.com with any inquiries or feedback because we're keen to foster as much interest in triathlon as we can.”

RESULTS

Sprint triathlon: Male, Lachlan Blake 1, Rhys Jones 2, Patrick O'Shaughnessy 3. Female: Rochelle Stenhouse 1, Tansy Manning 2, Brittany Hooton 3

Enticer triathlon: Male, Ulrich Kruger 1, Rhys Williams 2, Rob Greene 3. Female: Sahara Greene 1, Helen McLennan 2, Kate Hetherington 3

Enticer duathlon: Male, Kaden Rufus 1, Stuart Harvey 2, Laurie Preece 3. Female: Nicole McGhee 1, Catherine Armstrong 2, Nicole Anderson 3