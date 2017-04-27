27°
News

PHOTOS: Inside an untouched $780k Coastal masterpiece

Matty Holdsworth
| 27th Apr 2017 1:09 PM Updated: 1:25 PM
26 Lexington Dr, Lammermoor.
26 Lexington Dr, Lammermoor. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUILT as a final destination house, 26 Lexington Drive, Lammermoor is on the market as a never-been-lived-in home.

Overlooking the stunning Keppel Bay marina, harbour and Great Keppel Island on a elevated but flat block, this is a top-end property.

Despite the asking price of $780,000 - it is a home to kick back and take in the immense offerings in the heart of the Capricorn Coast.

Lammermoor is one of the standout performers, albeit on a thin pool of just eight homes, who jumped 9.8% in the last year, according to REIQ data.

 

Ross O'Reilly principal.
Ross O'Reilly principal. Contributed

1 year change

  • Allenstown 4.4%
  • Berserker -12.1%
  • Gracemere -8.7%
  • Koongal 3.9%
  • Park Avenue -14.0%
  • Blackwater -14.3%
  • Emerald -9%
  • Emu Park -19.7%
  • Lammermoor 9.8%
  • Yeppoon -6.1%

O'Reilly's Real Estate principal Ross O'Reilly said the whole package was one to settle down in.

"The owners designed and built the house as their final destination and it has never been lived in," Ross explained.

Lammermoor Recent sales

  • 30 Joyce Avenue, single unit dwelling, $265,000 on April 21
  • 12 Waterview Drive, One storey lowset, $425,000 on March 29
  • 2/192-200 Matthew Flinders Close, One storey lowset $287,000 on March 24
  • 9 Dune Circle, House, $327,000 on Feb 20
  • 8 Lyndall Drive, One storey lowset, $265,000 on Feb 15

"It is a house that has pages of extras put into it. The fixtures and fittings are of the highest standard.

"It is a high level of finish and it has all the top of the range appliances.

"Not only is it a flat block, it has amazing elevation and the high-set views are unreal.

"Yes it is expensive, but it is on a great block with tremendous views. It is not your standard four bedroom house, it is a top end property."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The house is typical 2017-style luxury, with exquisite style yet oozing comfort. It is evident the home was design with care, love and attention to detail.

Located in Lammermoor, the house is situated in a family-friendly and progressive beachside state only minutes to the harbour and town centre.

. 4 Bedrooms

. 2 Bathrooms

. 2 Car Accom.

. Land Size 930 Sqm

* Extensive ocean-view deck perfect for entertaining with an outdoor kitchen

* Sweeping majestic harbour and island views from kitchen, dining and master bedroom

* Four spacious bedrooms with quality fittings and split system air conditioning throughout

* Stunning kitchen with granite bench tops , butler's pantry, and top of the range appliances

* Extra large laundry, 40sqm shed, 7 metre pool and many other features

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  capricorn coast central queensland builders o'reilly real estate real estate

Just In

PHOTOS: Inside an untouched $780k Coastal masterpiece

PHOTOS: Inside an untouched $780k Coastal masterpiece

Overlooking the stunning Keppel Bay marina, harbour and Great Keppel Island on a elevated but flat block, this is a top-end property.

Rocky families tell of 'absolutely devastating experience'

OVER IT: Families with ice addicted loved ones wants a detox centre for the region.

Ice summit: Families talk of 'absolutely devastating experience'

Mayor's four properties in Rocky's flood-prone suburb revealed

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow owns two commercial businesses on Bolsover St, as well as another commercial premises on Depot Hill and three residential premises in Depot Hill, which fall within the boundary of the proposed South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

Mayor's declared properties within the South Rocky Levee alignment.

BREAKING: Carer injured, police hunt for two Rocky girls

Police at a Wandal address.

GIRLS allegedly flee scene after assaulting a carer.

Local Partners

GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

Get out of the house and support our local talent

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Rocky families tell of 'absolutely devastating experience'

OVER IT: Families with ice addicted loved ones wants a detox centre for the region.

Ice summit: Families talk of 'absolutely devastating experience'

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Plenty of Australian pride at Rockhampton Anzac Day Parade

(L-R) Grace Davis, Cheyanne Davis, David Davis and Kylie North watch the Rockhampton Anzac Parade.

Thousands turned out to pay their respects to servicemen and women

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

TRIBUTES have poured in for Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, who has died aged 73.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

What's on the big screen this week

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

GUARDIANS of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs.

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

REDUCED TO SELL!!

10/9 Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land If your still looking for that perfect block of land there is ... $159,000

If your still looking for that perfect block of land there is no better location then The Gardens Estate. Centrally located within walking distance from Schools...

$349,000! ITS GOT THE LOT!!! POOL, SIDE ACCESS. ENTERTAINMENT AREA.

11 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 2 2 $349,000 ...

810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...

Wonderful opportunity!

22 Kingfisher Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 $450,000

You will appreciate the quiet and convenient location of this solid brick home featuring a spacious comfortable floorplan! • Solid brick home with four...

Absolutely Stunning Residence…Must be Viewed!

11 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 4 $520,000

Quality & space have not been compromised in the design of this stunning property making it the ultimate home for the modern family and entertainers. Only 5 years...

Stunning, Cool, Family Home With Shed -Ony $449,000!

13 Neish Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

You will absolutely love this vibrant, cool, comfortable, a/c, lowset brick family home, perfectly located in a quiet cul de sac street, in the heart of Norman...

TRIPLEX–CORNER AGNES &amp; ARCHER. UNITS 1,2 &amp; 3 - $540,000 NEGOTIABLE.

1-3/246 Archer Street, The Range 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $540,000

It really is all about Location, Location. Prime real-estate in a prime location. The perfect Renovator and its waiting for that savvy person to take on the...

Fabulous Resort Style Living- Amazing Timber Deck Overlooking In-ground Pool- $319,000!

418 Dean Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $319,000

Wow! So unique! What an brilliant family home in Frenchville with wonderful Resort Style Living - you'll feel like you are on holidays all year round. You will...

CALLING ALL 1ST HOME OWNERS, RETIREES &amp; INVESTORS!

3 Clint Close, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $266,500 NEG

This property has been REDUCED AND THE OWNER HAS INSTRUCTED ME TO SELL! Set in the new Gracemere development, in a quiet cul-de-sec, this home is designed for...

A HOME THAT HAS IT ALL!!

193 Auton & Johnson Road, The Caves 4702

3 3 5 $469,000 NEG

Freedom, serenity, escape, tranquility, paradise are the words to describe this magnificent piece of real estate. Located on a 2.47acre's of private land with a...

Attention All Potential Renovators

25 Lauga Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $179,000

Located on a 1156m2 ( acre plus) is this to be sold low set 3 bedroom home with generous size living areas and in need of a face lift. Features include: -Access to...

PHOTOS: Inside an untouched $780k Coastal masterpiece

26 Lexington Dr, Lammermoor.

Sweeping majestic harbour and island views on offer

Suburbs hurting Rocky's property values revealed

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

"LIMITED or no sales" in Rocky suburbs doing it tough hit prices.

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!