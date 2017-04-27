PHOTOS: Inside an untouched $780k Coastal masterpiece

BUILT as a final destination house, 26 Lexington Drive, Lammermoor is on the market as a never-been-lived-in home.

Overlooking the stunning Keppel Bay marina, harbour and Great Keppel Island on a elevated but flat block, this is a top-end property.

Despite the asking price of $780,000 - it is a home to kick back and take in the immense offerings in the heart of the Capricorn Coast.

Lammermoor is one of the standout performers, albeit on a thin pool of just eight homes, who jumped 9.8% in the last year, according to REIQ data.

1 year change

Allenstown 4.4%

Berserker -12.1%

Gracemere -8.7%

Koongal 3.9%

Park Avenue -14.0%

Blackwater -14.3%

Emerald -9%

Emu Park -19.7%

Lammermoor 9.8%

Yeppoon -6.1%

O'Reilly's Real Estate principal Ross O'Reilly said the whole package was one to settle down in.

"The owners designed and built the house as their final destination and it has never been lived in," Ross explained.

Lammermoor Recent sales

30 Joyce Avenue, single unit dwelling, $265,000 on April 21

12 Waterview Drive, One storey lowset, $425,000 on March 29

2/192-200 Matthew Flinders Close, One storey lowset $287,000 on March 24

9 Dune Circle, House, $327,000 on Feb 20

8 Lyndall Drive, One storey lowset, $265,000 on Feb 15

"It is a house that has pages of extras put into it. The fixtures and fittings are of the highest standard.

"It is a high level of finish and it has all the top of the range appliances.

"Not only is it a flat block, it has amazing elevation and the high-set views are unreal.

"Yes it is expensive, but it is on a great block with tremendous views. It is not your standard four bedroom house, it is a top end property."

The house is typical 2017-style luxury, with exquisite style yet oozing comfort. It is evident the home was design with care, love and attention to detail.

Located in Lammermoor, the house is situated in a family-friendly and progressive beachside state only minutes to the harbour and town centre.

. 4 Bedrooms

. 2 Bathrooms

. 2 Car Accom.

. Land Size 930 Sqm

* Extensive ocean-view deck perfect for entertaining with an outdoor kitchen

* Sweeping majestic harbour and island views from kitchen, dining and master bedroom

* Four spacious bedrooms with quality fittings and split system air conditioning throughout

* Stunning kitchen with granite bench tops , butler's pantry, and top of the range appliances

* Extra large laundry, 40sqm shed, 7 metre pool and many other features