PHOTO GALLERY: Mason scores first win on home track

YOUNG GUN: Mason Cameron won the junior sedans at the McCosker Rockhampton Speedway's Sedan Showdown on Saturday night.

SPEEDWAY: Mason Cameron raced to his second junior feature win in as many weeks at the McCosker Rocky Speedway's Sedan Showdown at the weekend.

Saturday's victory was an early birthday present for the Rockhampton driver, who turned 15 the following day.

Mason was among more than 60 drivers, the majority of them locals, who hit the track for the action-packed program at Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Crowd favourite Matt Williams took out the super sedans, while Antony Gaunt was victorious in what was the first race of the season for the production sedans.

Brad Hof tipped visiting driver Geoff Roeser on the finish line in the stockers, and Tony Curd won the AMCA Nationals.

Steven Hogan reigned supreme in a drama-filled street stocks feature, beating home Tony White and Roger Langley.

Mason Cameron timed his run perfectly to win the juniors from Mitch Simmons and Beau Smithwick.

Mason's dad, Don, said it was his first win on his home track and came just a fortnight after he enjoyed similar success in Mackay.

"Mason's been racing for about four months and had seven race meetings,” he said.

Rockhampton's Mason Cameron has burst onto the speedway scene in style. ART BY MICKEY

"His brother Jack was very successful in race cars as well, so he's been around the sport and observing for quite a few years.

"When Jack finished up in the juniors, Mason took over.

"He's really excited about it and he's really enjoying it, and he's actually picked it up really quickly.”

Mason raced his Daihatsu Charade to two wins and a second in the heats on Saturday and started out of second in the feature.

"He had to work pretty hard for the win,” Don said.

"He had a couple of challenges and had to make a few good passing moves to get to the lead.

"He certainly didn't have it his own way, but those wins you tend to enjoy more because you have to make some good decisions to get there.”

Don said Mason would be hoping his good form continued as he prepared to race in Junior Speed Week next month.

"He's got another race meeting in Rockhampton in three weeks' time and then there's Junior Speed Week where he will compete in four meetings in a row between Christmas and new year.

"There will be 30 or 40 cars racing there so that will be a big one for him. He's also keen to do well in the club championship this year as well. He's certainly started well, so we'll see how things go from here.”