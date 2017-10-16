PHOTO GALLERY: New trails big hit with riders

TRAIL-BLAZER: Jake Keleher races to victory in the elite class in the final round of the enduro series at First Turkey on Sunday.

TRAIL-BLAZER: Jake Keleher races to victory in the elite class in the final round of the enduro series at First Turkey on Sunday. TERRY HILL

MOUNTAIN BIKES: Brothers Jake and Zane Keleher took out the quinella in the elite men's class in the third and final round of the Giant Rockhampton Enduro Series on Sunday.

About 30 riders turned out for the Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club event and got to test their skills on three new trails at the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve.

Club president Dan Witten said some showers on Saturday night made the trails perfect for racing.

"That little bit of rain was a Godsend. It made the trails really grippy and all the riders were able to race hard,” he said.

"Everyone had a blast up there and said the new trails were absolutely wonderful.”

The latest trail build is all but complete, the 13km of new trails bringing the total network to about 29km.

"What we need now is a lot of wheels on them to pack them down after the rain,” Witten said.

"I think people are starting to appreciate what an excellent network of trails we have here in Rockhampton.”

Conrad Gray tears around the trails at First Turkey. Tamara MacKenzie ROK151017tkbike

All of Sunday's competitors rode the new Megatron, while the Smokescreen was reserved for elite riders.

"The new blue trail, Megatron, is a flow trail that has a series of jumps and berms and drops. It's fast and fun and it was only finished in the last week,” Witten said.

"The black diamond K9 is very steep and very fast and everyone could really lay it on the line on Sunday because the conditions were so good.

"The final trail - the hand-built, advanced trail - is the Smokescreen which presents a real test of bike-handling skills to hold a good line.”

Sunday's event brought the race season to an end, with the club's activities now geared towards social riders.

Witten said it had been a huge year for the club, which had not only seen the completion of the trail network but also hosted a round of the National Enduro Gravity Series in July.

"Certainly pulling the national race was a big thing for the city and the sport and the exposure was fantastic,” he said.

"Obviously building the new trails was a highlight but for me the increase in participation has been a big thing.

"It's very rare that I go for a ride at First Turkey and not meet someone new up there.

"People getting out there and using that wonderful space - that's been the real winner for me.”

ENDURO SERIES ROUND 3 RESULTS

Elite men: Jake Keleher 1, Zane Keleher 2, Joel Robinson 3

Open ladies: Ellyse O'Connor 1, Jodi Newton 2

Junior: Owen Daley 1, Kaih Rothery 2, Ben Lacey 3

Masters: Dan Witten 1, Darren Massie 2

Sport men: Clayton McCallum 1, Joshua Verheyden 2, Matt Austin 3