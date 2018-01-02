PHOTO GALLERY: PBR action from the Great Western

RIDE 'EM, COWBOY: Lachlan Slade bursts into the Great Western Hotel arena at the Rockin Rocky PBR event on Sunday night.

BULL RIDING: Dingo's Bailey Woodard broke through for his maiden PBR win in front of a sell-out crowd at the Great Western Hotel on Sunday night.

The 19-year-old reigned supreme at the Rockin Rocky event, riding Itchy Scratchy from the King Bucking Bulls pen to top score with 85 points to secure victory and collect more than $3000.

Tully cowboy Michael Smith rode Jackie Who (Dunne Bucking Bulls) to finish half a point behind in second, with Malcolm Woodard in third after scoring 82.50 for his ride on Kleier's I'm Wicked.

About 1400 fans packed into the Western to watch 40 of the best riders match up against some of the country's rankest bulls.

They were treated to some fantastic match-ups in the arena but in the notoriously tough sport they also witnessed a serious injury to Tully's Sam O'Connor.

The 27-year-old was thrown from Booger Man and fell heavily in the first section of the program.

He was stabilised on scene before being transferred to Rockhampton Hospital.

He was later flown to Royal Brisbane Hospital where he was in a stable condition yesterday and will undergo surgery for a broken vertebra.

Woodard's win moved him two spots up the Australian PBR standings to number six and he has November's national finals firmly in his sights.

"It was awesome,” he said of his breakthrough victory.

"It's the first PBR event I've won so it was a pretty special feeling.

"I grew up riding bulls at the Western so it was pretty cool to get the win there. It's really like a home crowd for me and all my family was there to see it.”

Woodard put his success down to staying "cool, calm and collected” on the night.

"I think I just stayed calm in the moment and let it happen,” he said.

"I was feeling pretty confident going in because I've been working hard.

"I've come pretty close a few times and was second at the Melbourne PBR only a couple of weeks ago so I felt it was only a matter of time.

"I hadn't ridden the bull before, I hadn't seen him before actually, but he suited my style and I just got it done.”