PHOTO GALLERY: Riders rev up for Rocky Raiser

REVVED UP: Cooper Torr and Jayden Pender tear up the track in the junior lites at the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club's Rocky Raiser at the weekend.
REVVED UP: Cooper Torr and Jayden Pender tear up the track in the junior lites at the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club's Rocky Raiser at the weekend. Allan Reinikka ROK251117amotox12
Pam McKay
by

MOTOCROSS: About 70 riders hit top gear for a good cause at the Six Mile Raceway at the weekend.

They were competing in the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club's annual Rocky Raiser, which this year was raising money for the Alton Downs Rural Fire Service.

ADRFS was chosen as the recipient after it helped the club in the wake of major flooding earlier in the year.

RADMX race secretary Debbie Dark, who initiated the novel fundraiser last year, said it was a great success again and close to $3000 was raised at the two-day event.

"Everyone loved the racing format and track conditions were brilliant,” Dark said.

"There was some close racing and there were lots of little battles going on across each class.

"Numbers were slightly down on what we expected but we still managed to raise close to $3000, which is what we were hoping for.”

Dark said the Rocky Raiser was a good way for the motocross club to give back to the community.

She said that Steve Weatherhog from Shephard Transport Equipment, which sponsored the hole shot awards at the weekend, made the trip from Brisbane with his son Zac to race.

Estonian rider Meico Vettik, who competed in the recent Australian motocross titles, was also in the field.

Jason West in action at the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club's Rocky Raiser.
Jason West in action at the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club's Rocky Raiser. Allan Reinikka ROK251117amotox11

Among the winners on the day were Beau Dargel (seniors), Meico Vettic (junior lites), Brad West (85cc), Jason West (65cc) and Isaac Brady (50cc auto) in the shootouts.

ROCKY RAISER RESULTS

Demo: Brayden Hinz 1, Chace Wilkinson 2, Chelsea Pickering 3

50cc auto: Isaac Brady 1, Clayton Pickering 2, Jacob Schirmer 3

65cc 7-U10 years: Jason West 1, Darci Whalley 2, Clayton Pickering 3

65cc 10-U12 years: Ryan Smith 1, Caleb Ensby 2

Mini lites 9-U12: Jason West 1, Zac Weatherhog 2, Thomas Gleeson 3

Mini lites 12-U16: Brad West 1, Daniel Moore 2, Clayton Hodges 3

Junior lites: Meico Vettik 1, Jayden Pender 2, Cooper Torr 3

Clubman lites: Jayden Riley 1, Karl Schulz 2, Mitchell Alexander 3

Clubman unlimited: Jeremy Pickering 1, Brett Donaldson 2, Craig Cruickshank 3

Senior lites: Kam Watson 1, Tyson Baxter 2

Senior unlimited: Mitchell Dark 1, Beau Dargel 2, Tyson Baxter 3

Veterans: Craig Cruickshank 1, Brett Donaldson 2, Joel Rayner 3

Ladies: Kirra-Lee Baxter 1, Nicole Corney 2, Pippa Wilkings 3

Topics:  alton downs rural fire service debbie dark rockhampton and district motocross club rocky raiser six mile raceway

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
