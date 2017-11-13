Menu
PHOTO GALLERY: Rocky rep receives top gong

Action from the Rockhampton Red versus Brisbane Blue boys game.
Action from the Rockhampton Red versus Brisbane Blue boys game. Allan Reinikka ROK111117ahockey8
Pam McKay
by

INDOOR HOCKEY: Rockhampton's Dylan Quinlan shone among the state's best, named the boys Player of the Tournament at the Under-13 Indoor Challenge.

Quinlan was a member of the Rockhampton Black team which finished eighth overall at the three-day tournament played in Rockhampton.

Ipswich Inferno won the boys challenge, beating the Gladstone Titans in the grand final.

Maryborough Orange dominated the girls competition, sealing its unbeaten run with a win over Brisbane team Vipers 1 in the final.

Mackay's Libby Lee Surha took home the girls' Player of the Tournament award.

The challenge attracted 31 teams, making it the biggest indoor hockey challenge ever staged in Rockhampton.

The Rockhampton Red boys team finished ninth, while the Rockhampton Red girls were ninth in Division 1 and the Black team eighth in Division 2.

It was non-stop action on the courts of the CQUniversity Community Sports Centre, with just shy of 120 games played from Friday night through to Sunday afternoon.

Tournament director Joseph Rudolph it was a wonderful showcase of hockey talent and all games were played in great spirit.

"Everything went very smoothly and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves due largely to the hard work of Marj Brown from Rockhampton Indoor.

"She put in a lot of time and effort with her band of volunteers, working closely with the Queensland officials to make the weekend a success.

"There was some great hockey played, and the selectors had the hard task of having to select two boys and two girls teams to represent Queensland at the national championships in Goulburn in January.”

Those teams will be announced on the Hockey Queensland website tomorrow.

