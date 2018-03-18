Photo gallery: Rocky riverside opening proves to be a hit

FUN TIMES: Children enjoyed playing in the fountains at the Water Jet Plaza during the riverside opening.

ROCKHAMPTON'S riverside was buzzing over the weekend when the community celebrated the opening of the city's multi-million dollar attraction.

Events were held throughout the weekend, and people flocked to witness what the region's newest addition had to offer.

The theatrical light and sound show on the Fitzroy River, which was brought here from Sydney, was one of the highlights of each night.

It commenced every half an hour, and will only light up Rocky's Fitzroy River front temporarily.

It was a great opportunity for local businesses, in both the market stalls and food vans, to gain exposure.

The riverside opening's festivities ran from 5pm to 9pm from Friday through to today.

From 5pm to 9pm tonight, families can enjoy the light and sound show.

Each night, families brought along their youngsters in prams and grandparents to share the fun.

Children were easily occupied, playing in the rainbow illuminated Water Jet Plaza late into the night.

Rockhampton Regional Council mayor Margaret Strelow welcomed the community's warm response to the new look riverbank.

"It is deeply satisfying to watch the community embrace their new riverside, the positive response has been quite overwhelming,” Mrs Strelow said.

"No doubt a great many events will make use of our new 'public square', Rod Laver Plaza.

"Obviously our plans for the River Festival which was launched on the weekend feature the new Plaza and the spaces that have been created.

"This project had its genesis in a disaster three years ago and just as Council workers were our saviours after Marcia, they have been the proudest contributors to this renewal.”

Friday night also marked the opening of The Boathouse restaurant.

The glass-walled restaurant overhangs and reflects the Fitzroy River, and was a vision of life as locals packed it out across the weekend's events.

