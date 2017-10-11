PHOTO GALLERY: Rocky U18 boys fire on their home floor

Rockhampton under-18 player Damon Dessent on court against Gladstone at the weekend's CDC Carnival at Hegvold Stadium.

BASKETBALL: Rockhampton's under-18 boys won four from four to top their pool at the weekend's Central District Carnival.

They will look to continue that form at the next two CDCs to be played in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay before the end of the year, with a first-placed finish earning them a place in Division 1 at next year's state championships.

The Darren Richardson-coached team was in good form on its home floor, beating Gladstone 70-50, Bundaberg 81-76, Hervey Bay 114-32 and Emerald 112-45.

"The game against Bundy was probably our toughest challenge. They've had the better of us in this age group in previous years so the boys did extremely well to get the win,” Richardson said.

"All the boys contributed but there were a couple of standouts.

"Mylique Prior was very strong the whole weekend and Hayden Richardson did well in the Bundy game with 35 points.

"Our bench players in that game also impressed. Christopher Hogan and Damon Dessent did some really good stuff for us late in the second half when some of the starting players got into foul trouble.”

Richardson said the majority of the team had been playing together since they were under-12, and several players had been involved with the Rockhampton Rockets squad.

In other results from the weekend, the Rockhampton under-16 boys and under-16 girls both finished with three wins from their four games, while the under-18 girls won their two games.