PHOTO GALLERY: Rocky's derby girls hit the track

ON A ROLL: The Rocky Roller Derby team (in pink) takes on the Brisbane City Rollers in the Knocktoberfest at the weekend.

ON A ROLL: The Rocky Roller Derby team (in pink) takes on the Brisbane City Rollers in the Knocktoberfest at the weekend. Chris Ison ROK211017crollerderby

ROLLER DERBY: The action was fast and furious when Rocky Roller Derby staged the second annual Knocktoberfest at the weekend.

Six women's teams - two from Brisbane, and one each from Ipswich, Mackay, Townsville and the host centre - took to the track at the CQU Community Sports Complex on Saturday.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Northern Brisbane Rollers took out the women's event, while teams from Ipswich and Gladstone played a co-ed bout at the end of the day.

Rocky Roller Derby's media officer and bout skater in training Tessa Huxley said the home team performed strongly against some quality opposition.

"We were really happy with our performance. We only had the one win but all our games were very close which was really pleasing.

"We're continuing to improve and we're building into a strong team so we're looking forward to next year.

"Roller derby is really inclusive and welcoming. We've got members ranging in age from 19 through to 56, and with a range of skill levels as well.”

Roller derby is a full-contact sport and skaters are required to wear a raft of protective gear.

It is played by two teams of five members skating in the same direction on a track. They score points if their designated jammer laps members of the opposing team.

Huxley has been training hard in the hope of playing next year and said new members were urged to come and give it a go.

"It's something a bit different and as long as you're ready to come and have some fun then you're very welcome.

"You can start with no experience at all; you don't even have to have been on skates before.

"As long as you're keen to learn and you're willing to work at it we're happy to provide the training and skill you up.”

Huxley said there were also opportunities for those who did not want to compete, with roles available for non-skating officers and referees.

The club trains on Mondays and Saturdays at The Caves Showgrounds hall. Anyone interested in joining can contact Rocky Roller Derby via the Facebook page or the website.