PHOTO GALLERY: Rocky's Women's Wellness Expo on Saturday

Shannon Sharrock, Sharr Robinson, Taleah and Ashtyn Sharrock with their craft they did at the expo. Vanessa Jarrett

WOMAN from all over Rockhampton and surrounds came together on Saturday at the Rockhampton Showgrounds for the Women's Wellness Expo.

Hosted by the Women's Health Centre the expo is an annual event providing all information on all areas of women's health and how to improve wellness.

Women's Health Centre manager Belinda Lindel said they received an amazing number of guests to the expo.

"We had about 850-1,000, almost double from last year,' she said.

Throughout the day, local female businesswomen spoke on stage.

"They all shared their inspirational stories and inspired other women to chat, just inspiring everyday women to make a difference,” Belinda said.

Women's Health Centre Board of Director Kate Moore said the event was really important for women in Central Queensland to have information about psychological, emotional and physical support in the region.

"And ways they can increase their wellbeing and health whether it be Reiki, mindfulness, colouring in, exercise,” she said.

"They are many supports they can access.”

There was over 70 stallholders in the pavilions showcasing businesses, non-for-profit organisations and services.

"We were overwhelmed with support from the community, local business, community agencies and more who wanted to support women in Central Queensland,” Kate said.

The event will be planned again for next year and hopefully it will be even bigger.

"The more women we can reach in CQ the better,” Kate said.