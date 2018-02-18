PHOTO GALLERY: Rugby teams turn it on for charity

GAME ON: Colts and Frenchville in the thick of the action at the charity rugby day, which raised $2500 for the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

GAME ON: Colts and Frenchville in the thick of the action at the charity rugby day, which raised $2500 for the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

RUGBY UNION: Brothers reigned supreme on the field, while the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was the big winner off it at Saturday's charity rugby day in Rockhampton.

Six men's and women's teams from five clubs took part in the event, hosted by Colts Rugby Club at T.A.Nutley Field.

Several hundred spectators who attended were treated to some fast-flowing and entertaining rugby and helped raise $2500 for the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

Brothers won the men's competition with victories over Frenchville and Colts.

They celebrated the double when their women beat Central Highlands Dingoes in the final.

Rugby Capricornia chairman Douglas Rodgers, who was part of the victorious Brothers team, said it was a fantastic afternoon of rugby for a fantastic cause.

"Hats off to Colts president Ray Doherty and his committee for all the work they did in organising the event,” he said.

"Biloela Rugby donated $500 early on and at the end of the day Colts were able to hand over a cheque for $2000.

"To see $2500 raised for the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service in just one day is a big deal and it's a relationship we would like to keep going.”

Rodgers said it was a good hit-out for the teams who are counting down to the 2018 competition, which kicks off with the Season Launch 7s at Rockhampton's Rugby Park on March 3.

Meanwhile, seven teams will contest both the A-grade and reserve grade men's divisions in the regular season, with four teams set to play in the inaugural women's competition.

Rodgers is confident 2018 will be a big year for rugby in the region.

"Saturday's event showed that people are keen to get out and play rugby and watch rugby,” he said.

"There's still plenty of work for us to do but things are really starting to come together.

"We've got a great community in CQ rugby and everyone involved is working hard to help the game prosper.”