PHOTO GALLERY: Sibling success at mud racing meet

REVVED UP: Ian Wolfenden tears up the Kabra track at the CQ Mudsportz twin track meet on Saturday.

MUD RACING: Siblings Tim Granshaw and Robyn Baker revelled in the mud at the CQ Mudsportz Twin Track Meet at the weekend.

Granshaw won both the buggy drags and the buggy twin track in Lethal Weapon, while Baker got the win in the top gun twin track in her pink Hilux named Dolly.

Spectators were treated to a full afternoon of muddy good fun at the Kabra track as 34 drivers competed in junior, standard, buggy and top gun classes.

Rockhampton's Samuel Schnabel came in fourth in the junior twin track on debut, while another newcomer, Sarina's Codee Saron, went one better to finish third.

CQ Mudsportz president Marlene Granshaw said the meet ran smoothly, with no major mishaps, and a great time was had by drivers and spectators.

It was an impressive result for Baker, who has been out of racing for close to a year with the arrival of her baby daughter.

She said it was great to be back behind the wheel in the sport she has been involved in for more than 10 years.

Baker and her younger sister Michelle shared the driving in the heats, but it was Baker who steered Dolly to victory in the final.

"I think consistency was the key. Other drivers had some difficulties with their car but we were very lucky with ours.

"There was some very close racing and it felt so good to be back again.

"I think it was actually more fun because I hadn't done it for a while.”

RESULTS

Drags

Junior: Mud Minion - Kai Van Dyk (Jericho) 1, Feral Boy - Kenny Whitehead (Sarina) 2, The Steg - Henry Steggall (Alton Downs) 3

Standard: Falcon Hell - Dan Ungerer (Sarina) 1, Swamp Donkey - Andrew Pearce (Jericho) 2, Filthy Attitude - Jason Steger (Alton Downs) 3

Buggy: Lethal Weapon - Tim Granshaw (Glenlee) 1, Kranky - Kyle McGrath (Sarina) 2, The Good, The Bad, The Ugly - Roger Langley (Mt Morgan)

Top gun: Awesome - Luke Gravino (Mackay) 1, Shot 2 Bitz - Leon Saron (Sarina) 2, Snowflake - Adam Sweeney (Sarina) 3

Twin Track

Junior: Royal Filth - Dakota Steger (Alton Downs) 1, Feral Boy - Kenny Whitehead (Sarina) 2, Chopped - Codee Saron (Sarina) 3

Standard: Falcon Hell - Dan Ungerer (Sarina) 1, Filthy Attitude - Jason Steger (Alton Downs) 2, Swamp Donkey - Andrew Pearce (Jericho) 3

Buggy: Lethal Weapon - Tim Granshaw (Glenlee) 1, Mopar Mud Madness - Greg Pearce (Jericho) 2, The Apprentice - Joel Gleeson (Jericho) 3

Top gun: Dolly - Robyn Baker (Glenlee) 1, Shot 2 Bitz - Leon Saron (Sarina) 2