PHOTO GALLERY: Surf life savers in action at Emu Park

FLYING START: Competitors race into action in the under-13 mixed board race in the three-point carnival, hosted by the Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club on Sunday.
FLYING START: Competitors race into action in the under-13 mixed board race in the three-point carnival, hosted by the Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club on Sunday. Chris Ison ROK210118csurf12
Pam McKay
by

SURF LIFE SAVING: Paige Jones showed her class on the sand and in the surf in the final round of the three-point carnival at Emu Park on Sunday.

The Yeppoon surf lifesaver raced to victory in the under-11 girls board, iron and sprint events.

Jones was among 107 competitors from Emu Park, Yeppoon and Tannum Sands in action.

Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club's junior activities co-ordinator Kurt Goodwin said it was a successful day.

"The quality of competition was very high and the kids all displayed their skills quite proficiently,” he said.

"The conditions were a little challenging for the little kids but gave the older ones a few little waves to get back into the beach.”

Goodwin said the under-13 age group was particularly strong, while the under-9 competitors who were doing the board rescue competitively for the first time acquitted themselves well.

Local lifesavers now have their sights set on the Wide Bay Capricorn branch trials in Bundaberg next month.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
