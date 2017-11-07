PHOTO GALLERY: The race that stopped CQ

Vanessa Fowles, Allison Henningsen, and Andrea Benecke enjoy the Melbourne Cup at Chinchilla's Club Hotel.

Vanessa Fowles, Allison Henningsen, and Andrea Benecke enjoy the Melbourne Cup at Chinchilla's Club Hotel. Brooke Duncan

THE first thing I saw this afternoon as I entered the front gates at Callaghan Park in Rockhampton was the Fashions on the Field entrants.

They were all dressed to the nines in their colourful frocks and stunning fascinators.

Ladies in different colours and patterns waited by a tent to hear if they would be picked as the most fashionable woman track-side.

As the race time neared, people scurried to television screens as the Flemington race commenced and it appeared Rockhampton could not resist a bet for this year's Emirates Melbourne Cup.

This was my first Cup at Callaghan Park and I was impressed by the enthusiasm on show.

Excitement grew as the race progressed with punters huddled around the screen, their eyes fixated.

Everyone had a ball as they watched the big race with anticipation, surrounded by family and friends and most with a coldie in hand.

After the big race ended, punters continued their fun and had another bet.

One thing is for sure, the biggest day on the racing calendar sure had everything.

I reckon there could be a few people with sore heads tomorrow, though.