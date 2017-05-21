PHOTO GALLERY: The Relay that's all about life and truly living

L-R Laura West and Selena Hill at the 2017 Rockhampton Relay for Life.

ONCE again it's that momentous weekend where friends, family and neighbours of those with a story about cancer, take the serious, turn it frivolous, forgo a nights sleep and Relay for Life all night long.

About 1200 people defied the weather forecast and took part in the Cancer Council's annual event, from Saturday after noon through until Sunday morning.

The big message is early detection and with rapid improvements in screening, the odds for recovery continue to improve.

The most significant moment in Relay for Life is the survivors walk, a lap of honour for those who faced cancer in eye, refused to be beaten, and won.

Cancer survivor and former ambassador, Donna Kirkland said it was a very bonding moment.

"They start the whole relay and we stand and cheer them,” she said.

"For a lot of people, Relay for Life is therapy. It starts out as a really big grieving process and being surrounded with people in a similar fate is part of the healing process.”

And to add to a victorious weekend, the weather held up beautifully.