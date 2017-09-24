PHOTO GALLERY: Two-day Woori rodeo proves a winner

Cowboy Malcolm Woodard shows some good form at the Woorabinda Indigenous Rodeo held at the weekend.

RODEO: Tim Thomson said Woorabinda was still buzzing today after the successful staging of the inaugural indigenous rodeo in the township at the weekend.

"It ended up a really, really good weekend. Everything was just fantastic,” the rodeo association's co-treasurer said.

"I think the whole town came out to watch and we also had spectators from Baralaba and other centres across Central Queensland.

"Brian Duggan and his crew from Roundabout Rodeo run a superb show and everyone else involved - and there's just too many people to name - worked really hard to make it a huge success.”

The dust was flying and the action was red-hot at Woorabinda's rodeo grounds for the two days as some of Queensland's best cowboys and cowgirls chased the cash and prizes on offer.

Mackay's Ty Hamilton rode his two bulls to take out the open bull ride on Saturday.

"I'll come back for sure,” the talented teenager vowed after his win. "I reckon it's a good local event, good money up and good bulls to get on so I don't see why not.”

Woorabinda's Hazim Huskic had his first-ever ride in the open bull and, despite being left a little sore from the encounter, was keen to keep at it.

"I just wanted to give it a go, see how it feels, and it turned out to be awesome.

"Hopefully (I can) get into a few more rodeos coming up, build up the experience to travel around.

"It's pretty good to have this event in Woori, it brings the people out. It's all about having fun and enjoying yourself,” he said.