PHOTO GALLERY: What have you seen at Pilbeam over the years?

Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre turned 40 this week so The Morning Bulletin have dug into the archives to share some of the photographs taken over the years.

PILBEAM THEATRE HISTORY TIMELINE

1979: Theatre opened on June 6, 1979

1979:

Rockhampton Musical Union Choir, established in the late 1800s, performs their first production in the Pilbeam Theatre, The Sound of Music

1979:

Rockhampton Little Theatre performs their first production in the Pilbeam Theatre, The Odd Couple

1979:

Ian Satchwell appointed as first manager of the Pilbeam Theatre

1980:

Peter Allen causes a furore when he dances on the theatre's Steinway grand piano

Pilbeam Theatre circa 1979 around the time of the opening. Contributed

1982:

Queensland's New Moon Theatre Company performs its first show at the Pilbeam Theatre, Ned Kelly

1982:

The Rocky Horror Show sets an attendance record that wasn't broken for more than 30 years

1986:

Crocodile Creek, produced by Rockhampton Regional Council and directed by Baz Luhrmann, is performed

1988:

The Pilbeam Theatre hosts the Beef 88 conference, cattle go on stage

1991:

Peter and Roz Owens commence as joint-managers, replacing Malcolm Calder, the second manager of the Pilbeam Theatre

1992:

Friends of the Theatre is created by Roz Ownes, Lindell Lutton and Robyn Kennedy

1993:

The Box Office is moved to the lower foyer, the foyer is enlarged and other building upgrades and modernisations take place

1996:

Internationally renowned pianist David Helfgott performs at the Pilbeam Theatre, shortly after the release of his movie, Shine

2011: Audiences experience The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, live via simulcast on the big screen at The Pilbeam Theatre

More recent images of Beverley Prange Dance Centre students performing at the Pilbeam Theatre. Contributed

2015:

Rockhampton Eisteddfod celebrates 80th anniversary

2016:

Rockhampton Regional Council's production of Mary Poppins sells out eight shows and becomes the best selling show in The Pilbeam Theatre's history

2018:

Long serving manager Peter Owens retires, and returns as a casual technician, where he began his career more than 30 years before

PILBEAM THEATRE COUNCIL PRODUCTIONS OVER THE YEARS

1979:

Crocodile Creek (directed by Baz Luhrmann)

1989:

Godspell

1989:

Kabarett

1990:

A Christmas Carol

1995:

Smiley

1996:

Evita

1997:

Jesus Christ Superstar

1998:

Chess

1999:

Secret Garden

2001:

Sound of Music

2002:

My Fair Lady

2003:

Fame

2004:

Barnum

2005:

Jekyll and Hyde

2006:

Paris

2007:

West Side Story

2008:

Cats

2009:

Cabaret

2010:

Miss Saigon

2011:

Boy from Aus

2012:

Dusty

2013:

Chicago

2014:

Jesus Christ Superstar

2015:

Evita

2016:

Mary Poppins

2017:

Wicked

2018:

We Will Rock You

2019: Kinky Boots