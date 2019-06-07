PHOTO GALLERY: What have you seen at Pilbeam over the years?
Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre turned 40 this week so The Morning Bulletin have dug into the archives to share some of the photographs taken over the years.
PILBEAM THEATRE HISTORY TIMELINE
1979: Theatre opened on June 6, 1979
1979:
Rockhampton Musical Union Choir, established in the late 1800s, performs their first production in the Pilbeam Theatre, The Sound of Music
1979:
Rockhampton Little Theatre performs their first production in the Pilbeam Theatre, The Odd Couple
1979:
Ian Satchwell appointed as first manager of the Pilbeam Theatre
1980:
Peter Allen causes a furore when he dances on the theatre's Steinway grand piano
1982:
Queensland's New Moon Theatre Company performs its first show at the Pilbeam Theatre, Ned Kelly
1982:
The Rocky Horror Show sets an attendance record that wasn't broken for more than 30 years
1986:
Crocodile Creek, produced by Rockhampton Regional Council and directed by Baz Luhrmann, is performed
1988:
The Pilbeam Theatre hosts the Beef 88 conference, cattle go on stage
1991:
Peter and Roz Owens commence as joint-managers, replacing Malcolm Calder, the second manager of the Pilbeam Theatre
1992:
Friends of the Theatre is created by Roz Ownes, Lindell Lutton and Robyn Kennedy
1993:
The Box Office is moved to the lower foyer, the foyer is enlarged and other building upgrades and modernisations take place
1996:
Internationally renowned pianist David Helfgott performs at the Pilbeam Theatre, shortly after the release of his movie, Shine
2011: Audiences experience The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, live via simulcast on the big screen at The Pilbeam Theatre
2015:
Rockhampton Eisteddfod celebrates 80th anniversary
2016:
Rockhampton Regional Council's production of Mary Poppins sells out eight shows and becomes the best selling show in The Pilbeam Theatre's history
2018:
Long serving manager Peter Owens retires, and returns as a casual technician, where he began his career more than 30 years before
PILBEAM THEATRE COUNCIL PRODUCTIONS OVER THE YEARS
1979:
Crocodile Creek (directed by Baz Luhrmann)
1989:
Godspell
1989:
Kabarett
1990:
A Christmas Carol
1995:
Smiley
1996:
Evita
1997:
Jesus Christ Superstar
1998:
Chess
1999:
Secret Garden
2001:
Sound of Music
2002:
My Fair Lady
2003:
Fame
2004:
Barnum
2005:
Jekyll and Hyde
2006:
Paris
2007:
West Side Story
2008:
Cats
2009:
Cabaret
2010:
Miss Saigon
2011:
Boy from Aus
2012:
Dusty
2013:
Chicago
2014:
Jesus Christ Superstar
2015:
Evita
2016:
Mary Poppins
2017:
Wicked
2018:
We Will Rock You
2019: Kinky Boots