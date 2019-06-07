Menu
Pilbeam Theatre around the opening days in 1979. There has been two fit-outs and renovations since then.
PHOTO GALLERY: What have you seen at Pilbeam over the years?

7th Jun 2019
Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre turned 40 this week so The Morning Bulletin have dug into the archives to share some of the photographs taken over the years.

There has been two fit-outs and renovations since then.
If you have a photo you would like to share please email life@capnews.com.au with a caption.

PILBEAM THEATRE HISTORY TIMELINE

1979: Theatre opened on June 6, 1979

 

Pilbeam Theatre around the opening days in 1979. There has been two fit-outs and renovations since then.
1979:

Rockhampton Musical Union Choir, established in the late 1800s, performs their first production in the Pilbeam Theatre, The Sound of Music

 

1979:

Rockhampton Little Theatre performs their first production in the Pilbeam Theatre, The Odd Couple

 

1979:

Ian Satchwell appointed as first manager of the Pilbeam Theatre

 

1980:

Peter Allen causes a furore when he dances on the theatre's Steinway grand piano

 

Pilbeam Theatre circa 1979 around the time of the opening.
1982:

Queensland's New Moon Theatre Company performs its first show at the Pilbeam Theatre, Ned Kelly

 

1982:

The Rocky Horror Show sets an attendance record that wasn't broken for more than 30 years

 

1986:

Crocodile Creek, produced by Rockhampton Regional Council and directed by Baz Luhrmann, is performed

 

1988:

The Pilbeam Theatre hosts the Beef 88 conference, cattle go on stage

 

1991:

Peter and Roz Owens commence as joint-managers, replacing Malcolm Calder, the second manager of the Pilbeam Theatre

 

1992:

Friends of the Theatre is created by Roz Ownes, Lindell Lutton and Robyn Kennedy

 

1993:

The Box Office is moved to the lower foyer, the foyer is enlarged and other building upgrades and modernisations take place

 

1996:

Internationally renowned pianist David Helfgott performs at the Pilbeam Theatre, shortly after the release of his movie, Shine

2011: Audiences experience The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, live via simulcast on the big screen at The Pilbeam Theatre

 

 

More recent images of Beverley Prange Dance Centre students performing at the Pilbeam Theatre.
2015:

Rockhampton Eisteddfod celebrates 80th anniversary

 

2016:

Rockhampton Regional Council's production of Mary Poppins sells out eight shows and becomes the best selling show in The Pilbeam Theatre's history

 

2018:

Long serving manager Peter Owens retires, and returns as a casual technician, where he began his career more than 30 years before

 

PILBEAM THEATRE COUNCIL PRODUCTIONS OVER THE YEARS

1979:

Crocodile Creek (directed by Baz Luhrmann)

 

1989:

Godspell

 

1989:

Kabarett

 

1990:

A Christmas Carol

 

1995:

Smiley

 

1996:

Evita

 

1997:

Jesus Christ Superstar

 

1998:

Chess

 

1999:

Secret Garden

 

 

2001:

Sound of Music

 

2002:

My Fair Lady

 

2003:

Fame

 

2004:

Barnum

 

2005:

Jekyll and Hyde

 

2006:

Paris

 

2007:

West Side Story

 

2008:

Cats

 

2009:

Cabaret

 

2010:

Miss Saigon

 

2011:

Boy from Aus

 

2012:

Dusty

 

2013:

Chicago

 

2014:

Jesus Christ Superstar

 

 

2015:

Evita

 

2016:

Mary Poppins

 

2017:

Wicked

 

2018:

We Will Rock You

2019: Kinky Boots

