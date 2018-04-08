Menu
Festival of the Wind: Cohen Wardrop and Braidi Nicholson flying a kite.
Whats On

PHOTO GALLERY: Windy day at Emu Park's Festival of the Wind

vanessa jarrett
by
8th Apr 2018 3:14 PM

THE sun was shining, the wind was blowing and four year-old Cohen was having the time of his life.

"Cohen was really excited to see all the dogs, everyone bought their dogs," Mum Tammy Wardrop said tofay. 

The Emu Park family headed to Bell Park and the beach for a morning out at the Emu Park Lion's Club Festival of the Wind. 

"We checked out the markets, flew the kites for a bit," Tammy said.

 

Despite some hesitations earlier in the week it would be too windy, the event still went ahead and attracted plenty of visitors.

"We brought our own kites from, little red kites," Tammy said.

"Our kite was a little bit crazy, it kept doing circles and nose dives."

Overall, Tammy said it was a good day out.

"We've been every year, it's great," she said.

"It was definitely better than last year, there seemed to be a lot more kites in the air."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
