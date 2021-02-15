Photo ‘proves’ Aldi toilet paper theory

We know Aldi supermarket has some great cheaper alternatives in its aisles.

But one shopper believes she has uncovered the store's own-brand toilet paper is actually manufactured by Australia's "softest" tissue creator.

While Aldi Australia declined to comment on the online theory, it has widely been speculated in Facebook groups for months after toilet paper became most wanted item in 2020.

Now a photo that appears to show "proof" Aldi's Confidence Extra Soft toilet paper is made by Quilton has finally given weight to the argument.

RELATED: 54c hangover cure that really works

A mum has shared a photo some are saying is ‘proof’ Aldi toilet paper is made by luxury brand Quilton. Picture: Facebook/AldiMums

The snap, shared by a member of Aldi Mum's Facebook page, shows two rolls of toilet paper bearing the signature cloud pattern of the Confidence brand.

But inside the toilet paper, the cardboard centre is adorned with the purple Quilton logo.

"Is the Aldi Confidence toilet paper made by Quilton with a different print and cheaper price?!" she wrote.

"Someone in manufacturing forgot to change the 'core' for the Aldi toilet roll!"

A pack of eight rolls of 3-ply Confidence Extra Soft costs $3.49 in Aldi (around 44 cents a roll), while a pack of six Quilton's classic "3 ply softness" costs $5.80 in Coles (close to 97 cents a roll).

The photo quickly attracted lots of attention, with lots of people describing the "stuff up" as good news.

"This proves we're right," one person wrote.

"I always suspected this! Love the price and the quality!" another said.

"That's good actually value - I've been buying Quilton for $8," someone else chipped in.

One excited shopper wrote: "I used to buy Quilton all the time until I found this one from Aldi and thought it was pretty similar in quality. Now I know why."

The budget offering is popular among Aldi shoppers. Picture: Facebook

But Aldi won’t confirm if the theory is true. Picture: Facebook

Others said bigger companies regularly make home brand items for supermarkets, insisting it's "common practice".

"All their product lookalikes are made by the originals," one person claimed.

Meanwhile one woman who works for a coffee manufacturer said her employer makes coffee for other brands.

"It happens with coffee; I am sure it happens with toilet paper," she said.

"Doing this allows companies to get a greater share of the market, both high-end and budget," another stated.

Meanwhile many praised the quality of the toilet paper, saying they had switched to Aldi from other expensive brands.

"This is why I love Aldi toilet paper. It's so good," one declared.

"Well that explains why my bum loves Confidence," another added.

Aldi's Confidence Extra Soft received a 71 per cent expert rating in a Choice test, after scoring big on softness.

Aldi Australia declined to comment when contacted by news.com.au.

Quilton has yet to respond to requests.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as Photo 'proves' Aldi toilet paper theory