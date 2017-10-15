PIC GALLERIES: Thousands line Yeppoon streets for Pinefest-ivities

Family favourites like Sesame Street's Ernie walk the streets during the Pinefest Parade.

Family favourites like Sesame Street's Ernie walk the streets during the Pinefest Parade. Tamara MacKenzie ROK151017tkpine

THOUSANDS of people lined the Yeppoon streets today to celebrate the Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest.

The impending rain clouds were kind enough to hold off for one of the biggest events on the Capricorn Coast social calendar.

Every man and his dog (literally) bordered James Street in Yeppoon to watch the official Coal Train Grand Street Parade kick off from 10.30am.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Spectators were entertained by theatrics of favourite Sesame Street characters, bulls, monkeys, Pinefest Ambassadors, Princesses and even Queens, as well as the support of local businesses, clubs and organisations.

The parade was followed up by exceptional entertainment on the foreshore, amusement rides, market and food stalls.

The parade followed a series of Pinefest activities, including the annual Pinefest Ball, photos below.