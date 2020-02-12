Photographer ‘preyed’ on young models

Lying naked on the floor of a backyard shed converted into a makeshift studio, a young model was at the mercy of amateur photographer Allan Cameron.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Lying naked on the floor of a backyard shed converted into a makeshift photographic studio, a young model was at the mercy of amateur photographer Allan Todd Cameron, a court has heard.

Prosecutor Paul Marr has told Newcastle District Court that Cameron touched the woman's breasts while telling her she had a sexy body in June 2017.

Mr Marr said the woman pleaded with Cameron, telling him, "You shouldn't do this. I'm here for a photo shoot."

Cameron allegedly replied, "I know I shouldn't but I want to. You're so sexy and hot. You don't know how much I want to f*** you."

The amateur photographer went on trial on Wednesday accused of preying on young women during modelling sessions at his Gateshead studio where he'd tell them to get undressed for "artistic" photographs.

Cameron, 56, pleaded not guilty in a judge-alone trial to 26 sex charges involving 10 young women.

He denied 17 counts of indecent assault, eight counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of procuring a person for prostitution between 2011 and 2017.

Mr Marr, in his opening address, said Cameron had taken up photography as a hobby and offered his services to aspiring young models on Facebook.

Photo shoots were held at Cameron's studio or at beach locations.

One alleged victim was 20 when Cameron had her dress up in a "country" theme - wearing a denim vest and boots - at his studio in June 2011.

Mr Marr said Cameron told the young woman, "You can ride me any time you want."

The prosecutor said Cameron urged the woman to take off her corset because it was interfering with his shots which he wanted to be artistic and "imply" nudity.

At one stage, he had the woman drape a maroon-coloured silk sheet around her waist as he took topless photos of her.

Mr Marr said Cameron later pinched the woman's nipples so they would stand out in the photos.

The prosecutor said the woman told Cameron during another photo shoot she wanted photos where she looked "natural and nice" so she could give them to her mother.

He allegedly positioned her naked on a chair with her legs spread.

A third alleged victim claimed she was 19 and lying naked on the studio floor in April 2012 when Cameron started touching her before she told him to stop.

During another photo shoot a month later, Cameron allegedly offered the young woman money to perform sex acts on her.

Mr Marr said the woman asked for a blindfold so she didn't have to see what Cameron was doing to her. Cameron later paid her $300 cash.

Another woman claimed Cameron had her pose naked bending over a pink stool when he touched her and she pushed him away.

"I'm only joking around," Cameron allegedly told the woman.

"It's only play. If I f***ed you I'd have a heart attack."

Defence barrister John O'Sullivan declined to give an opening address.

The trial before Judge Tim Gartelmann SC continues.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



