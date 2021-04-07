Menu
Councillor Donna Kirkland. Picture: RRC
Community

Photographers encouraged to capture natural beauty of CQ

Aden Stokes
7th Apr 2021 1:00 PM
Talented budding and professional photographers are being called on to showcase the natural beauty of the Rockhampton region and have their work recognised through a local competition.

Entries are now open for the 2021 Rockhampton Regional Council Nature Photography Competition.

Councillor Donna Kirkland said the previous entries to this competition were a testament not only to the photographers, but to the stunning landscapes across the region.

Ms Kirkland said she was always impressed by the calibre of entries council received each year.

“We have proudly included many of them in our corporate documents and promotional material, so it is great exposure for our local photographers and a wonderful way to showcase our region,” she said.

“Whether you’re a budding photographer, a passionate nature enthusiast or simply have your camera phone at the ready, this competition is for anyone who lives in the Rockhampton region.”

There are five categories in the competition, including one for under 18s and prizes in each one.

The categories are connecting with nature (open to all ages), celebrating our natural landscapes (open to all ages), showcasing our native flora and fauna (open to all ages), budding young photographer (under 18 years of age), and professional (over 18 years of age).

Entries close at 5pm on May 14 with category winners announced to celebrate World Environment Day 2021. Entry is free.

For more information, go to www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/CommunityEvents/Environmental-Sustainability/Get-involved/Nature-Photography-Competition.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

