Photographer’s kind act lifts Rocky spirits

THOUGHTFUL: Madeline Holmes is using her talents to brighten the moods of CQ residents struggling with self-isolation.

CAPURTING treasured memories is something Rockhampton photographer Madelyn Holmes has dedicated her life to.

But as coronavirus leaves the talented snapper’s calendar virtually blank, she has instead used her talent to spread a little isolation cheer.

Dubbed ‘photobombing’, Ms Holmes has spent the past week creating postcards featuring her nature images and delivering them to letterboxes throughout the area.

“’Photobombing’ Rockhampton has become my way to lighten the spirits of those who may be feeling isolated.”

GENEROUS: Some of the postcards residents are receiving which showcases Madelyn's talents.

“It has been a difficult time not only for myself, but for many others in the area so I wanted to use the circumstances as an opportunity to reach out,” Ms Holmes said.

Ms Holmes is not only putting to use her impressive photography skills, but her graphic design qualifications too, admitting now was the perfect time to combine the two.

“Each postcard features one of my favourite landscapes images – showcasing the beauty of our local area and other scenic locations across Queensland,” she said.

The aim of her random act of kindness, Ms Holmes said, was to deliver some joy to lucky residents during what is already a challenging time.

“We may not be able to visit family and friends like we’re accustomed to at the moment, but it’s important to know the community is here to support each other,” she said.

Ms Holmes hopes others will join in on the fun with her postcard packs now available for purchase through madelynhphotographics.com