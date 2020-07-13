PHOTOS: 13 people Coast police want to make enquiries with
Police are hoping the following 13 people can help them in their investigations. Call Policelink on 131 444 if you have any information.
Police are hoping to speak to this woman following an alleged stealing from a car at Kauri Crescent, Peregian Springs on January 7 at 1.22pm.
Contact Coolum Police on 54402777 and quote QP2000057027 if you have any information.
Police are hoping to speak to this man following the alleged unlawful use of a green Kawasaki motorcycle on Horton Pde, Maroochydore with Queensland registration 234QE on April at 9am.
QP number: QP2000769587
Police are hoping to speak to this man following an alleged fare evasion at Brindabella Ave, Peregian Springs on March 8 at 5pm.
QP number: QP2000482641
Police are hoping to speak to this man following an alleged public nuisance at David Low Way, Coolum Beach on April 23 at 12.24pm.
QP number: QP2000818188
Police are hoping to speak to this man following an alleged shoplifting offence at Mary St, Noosaville on April 28 at 1.30pm.
QP number: QP2000891504
Police are hoping to speak to this woman following an alleged shoplifting offence at Mary St, Noosaville on February 14 at 6.35pm.
QP number: QP2000323539
Police are hoping to speak to this woman following an alleged shoplifting offence at Plaza Pde, Maroochydore on April 5 at 12.11pm.
QP number: QP2000690288
Police are hoping to speak to this woman following an alleged shoplifting offence at Mary St, Noosaville on May 7 at 10.52am.
QP number: QP2000942682
Police are hoping to speak to this woman following an alleged shoplifting offence at Mary St, Noosaville on May 19 at 10.53am.
QP number: QP2001032078
Police are hoping to speak to this man following an alleged petrol drive off at Tanawha Tourist Drive, Tanawha on April 28 at 7.13pm.
QP number: QP2000862147
Police are hoping to speak to this man following an alleged shoplifting offence at Attenuata Drive, Mountain Creek on May 15 at 5.50pm.
QP number: QP2001076094
Police are hoping to speak to this man following an alleged shoplifting offence at Plaza Pde, Maroochydore on May 17 at 3.30pm.
QP number: QP2001152836