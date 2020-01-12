Menu
Jockey Tasha Chambers on Ruffy Road taking an early lead before winning the Calliope Cup on January 11, 2020.
Horses

PHOTOS: A mile specialist takes out the Cup

NICK KOSSATCH
12th Jan 2020 1:48 PM
HORSE RACING: Eight-year-old gelding Ruffy Road streaked home by 1.25 lengths to win the 108th Calliope Jockey Club Gold Cup for a second year in a row.

Ruffy Road ran away with the win during the fifth and final race for the day, ahead of Bob Warrior and Lennon’s Paddock.

Ruffy Road trainer Geoff Williams, from Rockhampton, said jockey Tasha Chambers rode the gelding to a tee.

Jockey Tasha Chambers, trainer Geoffrey Elliot and Jordan Jones with Calliope Cup winning horse Ruffy Road on January 11, 2020
“She rode him to an absolute treat,” Williams said.

“Tasha is on the comeback trail after giving it away for 12-18 months.

“She’s very dedicated and all the track-work she has done has paid off and I hope there’s plenty more wins for her.”

Williams said Ruffy Road was a “mile specialist”.

“His form in this campaign has been the best of his career and he loves the mile and loved the trip here,” he said.

“He’s a 1400m, 1600m specialist and am over the moon to win it for the second year in a row.”

Ruffy Road took out the Cup on Boxing Day in 2017.

Storms forced the event to be rescheduled in 2018 and 2019.

The last time the event was held, in July 2019, the cup race did not go ahead due to a sinkhole incident during the third race.

Jockey Tasha Chambers on Ruffy Road taking an early lead before winning the Calliope Cup on January 11, 2020.
There was success on Saturday too for Gladstone trainer Lee Kiernan.

Bettygee (NZ) won the 1000m ULTON QTIS Maiden Plate by a length from Mr Nobody and Drogon.

CJC publicity officer Judith Hughes said the community spirit was great and everyone wanted a successful event.

“Everyone was ready to step in to help us out on the day and there were lovely people all around us,” she said.

