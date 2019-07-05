PHOTOS: All the Confraternity and QISSN games action

IT'S been a hard battle for the St Mary's and St Eddie's kids.

Check out how they did below with coverage from days one to four of the auspicious event.

GALLERY: Bundy takes on Siena in Day 1 of QISSN

Jada Cleary - WA Siena Catholic College, Sippy Downs and Sarah Nash - Shalom College Bundaberg Brian Cassidy

COMPETITION for the 2019 Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball carnival in Bundaberg took to the courts today Bundaberg taking on Siena in the opening day of competition.

QISSN IN PICTURES: Days 1 and 2 of netball games

ST MARY'S College, Ipswich took on Xavier College, Hervey Bay on day two of the QISSN.

NETBALL: QISSN Carnival Day 3 in photos

THE netball action continued on day three with four teams going head to head as the competition heated up.

CONFRATERNITY IN PICTURES: Days 1 and 2 of league games

SCHOOLBOY rugby league was at its best with teams going head-to-head on the first two days of the competition, with a rest day on the third.

CONFRATERNITY: League and netball action from day 4

TEAMS were on their way to the finals on day four with the ultimate clash still to come.