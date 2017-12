PHOTOS: Authorities free teen at horror Yeppoon crash

The scene of the accident on Tanby Road on Friday

UPDATE 1.45pm: AN 18-year-old woman airlifted to hospital after a major car crash is currently in a serious condition.

Initial on-scene reports stated the woman was 30-years-old but it has since been confirmed she is 18.

The young woman was trapped in a vehicle following a collision between two cars and a truck this morning near Yeppoon.

She reportedly sustained fractures to an arm and leg and head injuries.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue airlifted the woman to hospital earlier this morning.

A spokesperson from Rockhampton Hospital said the teenager is currently in a serious but stable state.

The two other patients taken to Yeppoon Hospital for precautions have since been discharged.

UPDATE 9.10am: EMERGENCY services have freed an 30-year-old woman who was trapped in a vehicle following a crash near Yeppoon.

The woman became trapped in a sedan after the car she was travelling in and a truck collided on the corner of Tanby Rd and Kinka Beach Rd, Tanby.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service are airlifting the woman to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

UPDATE 8.45am: ONE woman is still trapped in a vehicle following a major accident near Yeppoon this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said emergency services were currently working on freeing the 30-year-old woman from the vehicle.

They said the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was expected to transport the woman from the scene to hospital.

Two other patients involved have also been taken to Yeppoon Hospital by ambulance for precautionary reasons.

INITIAL STORY: AMBULANCES are rushing to a major accident in Yeppoon where a woman is trapped in a car after colliding with a truck this morning.

The 30-year-old woman is reportedly encapsulated in a vehicle with a fractured arm and head injuries after crashing on the corner of Kinka Beach Rd and Tanby Rd.

Multiple emergency service vehicles are attending to the scene where an unknown number of patients are involved.

There are no other reported injuries at this time.

More to come.