PHOTOS: Batman wins over crowd on Rocky riverbank

BAT SIGNAL: Batman a.k.a Bruce Wayne attracted families to the front of the Rockhampton Customs House. Mad Dog Productions

IT WAS a darkened night and the city of Rockhampton waited for the Caped Crusader to save their evening from the Joker's wrath.

The clock tower ticked.

Suddenly a swarming crowd of parents and children heard the wings of Batman fly through the air, and the vigilante prepared to make his grand entrance.

As he reached for his utility belt, the street lit up.

The Caped Crusader stands on the paved Quay St after giving fans a spectacle with his Bat Signal. Mad Dog Productions

The masked Dark Knight sent an urgent bat signal outside the Customs House on Quay St.

While doing so, he found people scrambled to his side as he reached the bottom of the stairs.

His rare appearance in the heart of the city comes before he stops by the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Saturday for the 2019 CapriCon Steampunk and Pop Culture Convention.

In it's fourth year, the event has grown to become the largest single day convention in regional Queensland.

BAT READY: Connor Duggan came face-to-face with Batman on Wednesday night. Mad Dog Productions

An estimated 10,000 people will rush to the long-anticipated event.

This year, a huge line-up of entertainment, delicious food and appearances by Chai Hansen, Nathan Jones, Jay Laga'aia and Kate Forsyth are all in store.

So get your outfits and props at the ready.

You can catch the 2019 CapriCon Steampunk and Pop Culture Convention and other weekend events in our Getting Out section on page 15.

For more information, contact CapriCon@rrc.qld.gov.au or call 4936 8039.