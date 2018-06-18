PHOTOS: Biology teacher puts on class act to win title

Jareb Cowan flexes his muscles on his way to victory.

BUNDABERG school teacher and an owner of The Foundry gym, Jareb Cowan can now add bodybuilding champion to his list of accomplishments.

He took out not one, not two, but three categories at the NABBA Southern Hemisphere Championships last weekend.

Mr Cowan said for his trifecta he won the first timer's men's and open divisions.

He also took out the men's bodybuilding overall title.

"Preparation is pretty tough but on the day, on stage is a lot of fun," he said.

"For training there's weightlifting and cardio to get the fat down and then diet.

"I eat mainly chicken, white meats, sweet potato, rice and red meats."

With preparation to get into top condition requiring a monumental amount of focus, determination and motivation Mr Cowan said it's "the fact that other people can't do it" that keeps him sticking to his guns.

"I find enjoyment in the sacrifice," he said.

"I was 98kg on stage."

His training regime had him weightlifting 6 days a week for an hour to an hour-and-a-half and focusing on cardio three to four times a week.

But that's not all that goes into an award-winning performance.

Mr Cowan said he had to practice the poses he was going to do on stage.

"I have to thank my amazing partner Billa," he said.

"She's the one who would sit there with the music and give me feedback.

"She also helped with food prep and tanning."

While he has no immediate plans for another competition, the idea isn't completely off the table for the local biology teacher.