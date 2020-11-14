PHOTOS: Capricorn Challenge cricket comp heats up

A WELCOME to Country ceremony kicked off a sweltering day of cricket at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds for the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.

In 36-degree heat, Gracemere played against The Glen, and Rockhampton Brothers went up against Capricorn Coast Parkana.

The Glen captain Sam Lowry made 50 of his team's 153 runs in its first batting innings.

"We were in a good spot," he said.

"We stated pretty well, but we're all out for 153.

"It's a score at least, so runs on the board.

"I'm confident that we can roll them [Gracemere], I'm just disappointed we didn't get enough runs: we've got a good batting order, but we just didn't execute."

Gracemere captain Todd Harmsworth said he was pleased with his team's performance so far.

"Some pretty good bowling from our spinners," he said.

"I'm confident in the boys to get the job down, but you've still got to be mindful because they've still got a very good bowling attack."

He said the heat would "play its part" throughout the day.

"You know as soon as you sign up for cricket that it's going to be a hot stinker in Rocky - it always is.

Capricorn Coast Batsman Liam Saxby.

Rockhampton Brothers v Capricorn Coast Parkana, 12pm to about 5pm

Capricorn Coast batsman Liam Saxby said the day was off to a good start.

"We're got a friendly competition, friendly rivalry," he said.

"It's hot and Brothers are keen.

"We're aiming for 160 to 170-plus. If we can get to 200 we'll be happy."

On the bowling side, Brothers captain Luke Reid said mid-innings he hoped to get a few more quick wickets before it got too hot.

"I'm not a bowler so I'm not feeling it as much, but later in the day that's when it will really come into play," he said.