Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A car was mangled when it crashed into a light pole on Lynch Rd at East Deep Creek yesterday afternoon.
A car was mangled when it crashed into a light pole on Lynch Rd at East Deep Creek yesterday afternoon.
News

PHOTOS: Car mangled after crashing into pole near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
15th Sep 2020 8:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PHOTOS from the scene of a high-impact crash at East Deep Creek late yesterday afternoon have revealed a car left mangled after smashing into a pole.

The crash occurred just before 5pm when the car left the road and slammed into the pole on Lynch Rd.

A car was mangled when it crashed into a light pole on Lynch Rd at East Deep Creek yesterday afternoon. Photos: Contributed
A car was mangled when it crashed into a light pole on Lynch Rd at East Deep Creek yesterday afternoon. Photos: Contributed

QAS media sources said paramedics had treated one patient as a result.

"Paramedics have transported one stable patient to Gympie Hospital after a vehicle came into contact with a pole on Lynch Road at 4.50pm," QAS said.

READ MORE GYMPIE STORIES

*'Heartwrenching': Gympie families caught up in border mess

*Drink driver with 'colourful record' crashed bike into tree

*Precinct's renewal gains pace with plan for gym expansion

car into pole east deep creek gympie crashes gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: All the latest news from the past 24 hours

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: All the latest news from the past 24 hours

        News See the links to the letters to the editor and other top headlines

        $23m stadium announcement opens up can of worms

        Premium Content $23m stadium announcement opens up can of worms

        News It was all smiles from our pollies for yesterday’s Rocky Stadium announcement but...

        DV offender with ‘appalling’ criminal history jailed

        Premium Content DV offender with ‘appalling’ criminal history jailed

        Crime The Rockhampton man pleaded guilty in court to contravening a domestic violence...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Why have 3 Labor ministers resigned?

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Why have 3 Labor ministers resigned?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.