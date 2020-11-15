PHOTOS: Caribeae wins ‘wonderful’ swimming carnival

CARIBEAE Swimming Club came out on top at the annual Tropic of Capricorn carnival yesterday, having earned the most overall points.

The swim meet, hosted by the Aquajets and Emu Park clubs at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre, attracted 158 competitors from across Central Queensland.

Caribeae head coach Jodie Shanks thanked her team’s managers and organisers and said despite it being a hot and humid day, her club’s 41 swimmers raced well.

“The kids are really enjoying their swimming,” she said.

“They really enjoy their racing, they really enjoy their training, and they enjoy the socialisation that they get from it as well.

“The kids just want to get in and swim because they love it.”

The winning Caribeae team.

Participants at the carnival were able to use their times from the event to qualify for the Queensland Championships in Brisbane in December.

The largest team of CQ AquaJets swimmers in several years took part, making 27 personal best times out of 40 total races.

Aquajets head coach Brian Rodriquez said although no medals were physically handed out as per COVID-19 restrictions, his 11-strong side managed to nab six silver and seven bronze placements, as well as four State Championship qualifying times.

“Everyone swam really well,” he said.

“They did a really good job in training, and the results are starting to come through.

CQ AquaJets participants.

He said it was “just good to see everyone banding together” given the unusual way the competition was run this year.

“It was under COVID guidelines, which made it very different to previous years,” he said.

“Given the way it had to run – everyone was segregated and you couldn’t have spectators – all the clubs and all the swimmers did a really good job.”

Emu Park head coach Fiona Johnson had 16 participants under her wing.

She called the day “successful” and “wonderful”, with several personal bests and state-level qualifications.

“Obviously in these times it’s a pretty big commitment to put an event on,” she said.

“It was quite a team effort for all of our kids.”

Meet director Gary Knight said the day ran “very smoothly, with no issues at all”.

“Hopefully next year we’ll be able to get back to normality and do the meet as we normally do,” he said.