PHOTOS: Central’s triple sinks Clinton

SOCCER: The Central Football Club's women's team has begun

its pre-season campaign in the best possible way.

The team romped home to claim the Frenchville Six-A-Side Carnival title in Rockhampton.

In an all-Gladstone final, Central beat Clinton 3-1.

It's the perfect preparation ahead of this Saturday's Women's Knockout Cup at Brian Niven Park.

Both sides meet this Saturday at 7pm.

Central coach Marty Emerson said his team worked well at both ends of the pitch.

"To go undefeated through all six games and score 19 goals while only conceding three goals was an excellent achievement and showed the girls were working hard in both attack and defence," he said.

The competition also featured teams from Rocky and Mackay.

Emerson said every player contributed to the team and striker Kallie Peurifoy won the Ladies Player of the Carnival as well as the Golden Boot awards.

"The girls played great all weekend which was really impressive given the hot and humid conditions," Emerson said.

"It was a real team performance with everyone working hard for each other right across the pitch.

"It's fantastic to see the work the girls have been putting in showing on the pitch and I couldn't be happier for them."

Clinton fielded two men's teams with Clinton Green winning the consolation final 4-1 while the other Clinton side bowed out of the finals race 4-1 to eventual runner-up Nerimbera Magpies.

Frenchville Green took out the men's title.

