Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Samantha Devers, Jazmine Baird, Kimberley Curd, Laureen Leao and Milton Redshaw at the inaugural Central Queensland Women in Business Awards, 2019 at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.
Samantha Devers, Jazmine Baird, Kimberley Curd, Laureen Leao and Milton Redshaw at the inaugural Central Queensland Women in Business Awards, 2019 at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre. Matt Taylor GLA220319CQWIB
News

PHOTOS: Due recognition at CQ Women in Business Awards

Matt Taylor
by
23rd Mar 2019 12:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CENTRAL Queensland's highest achieving women were recognised on Friday night at the inaugural Central Queensland Women in Business Awards gala in Gladstone.

Six women were awarded prizes in a number of different categories, with awardees of merit sharing over $18,000 in prizes in front of 200 guests at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

The sold-out event was attended by politicians, civic leaders and community members, who all showed their appreciation for the vital role women play in regional communities.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
awards inaugural photos socials women in business
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Community rallies behind Hayley’s heartbroken family

    premium_icon Community rallies behind Hayley’s heartbroken family

    News A GoFundMe, set up on behalf of a Rockhampton three-year-old girl’s family after she was hit by a car at a service station north of Brisbane and killed.

    SEACHANGE APPEAL: Population surge predicted on Cap Coast

    premium_icon SEACHANGE APPEAL: Population surge predicted on Cap Coast

    Politics New modelling shows how each part of the region will grow

    Frenchville skipper urges team to play with confidence

    premium_icon Frenchville skipper urges team to play with confidence

    Cricket Arch-rivals battle it out for Rocky A-grade cricket premiership

    How this Rocky woman became a stylist for the stars

    premium_icon How this Rocky woman became a stylist for the stars

    Fashion & Beauty A coat catapulted Gabriel Waller into the global fashion industry