PHOTOS: Elton John wowed the crowds in Mackay

Elton John at BBPrint Stadium on September 22, 2017
Elton John at BBPrint Stadium on September 22, 2017 Troy Kippen
Troy Kippen
by

AFTER months of preparation, one of the world's biggest superstars took to the stage of BB Print Stadium in Mackay, North Queensland, on Friday night.

And the man and the band did not disappoint.

Elton John and his Band came on stage to the roar of the 15,000+ strong audience and stayed on stage for a two-hour show.

He played some of the crowd favourites, including Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer, Saturday Night's Alright and Benny and the Jets.

 

But he also played some of his own favourites from early in his career.

The crowd responded with the same enthusiasm as they did with his all of his hits, with rumours of a proposal during Tiny Dancer (watch this space).

He even threw in a his own unique version of Waltzing Matilda.

Despite the best efforts of security, a large group of fans crowded at the front of the stage for most of the second half of the show.

To close he played an audience favourite, Candle in the Wind and hundreds shone lights to the stage, adding to the atmosphere of the best show Mackay has hosted.

Were you there? What did you enjoy most?

Brian Venton Yes was there to see him live. His piano skills are truly amazing. Love the tribute to waltzing matilda and all the other classics songs.

Natalie Bornman I got chills watching it was incredible 😊

Sarah Davis Waltzing Matilda!!!! He is phenomenal I could watch him play all night!

Kacey Barba His piano skills were unlike no others! He was mind blowing! Amazing!

Diana Said Fantastic and A once in a Life Time Experience for me. Wow .🎹🎤🎶😎

Natasha Sloan AMAZING he is a true star A night we will never forget

Janet Williamson Sir Elton is a legend-Mackay totally rocked last night 🎹🎶💃🥂

Deborah Anne Fantastic night! Elton is a legend & Mackay did a awesome job

Topics:  editors picks elton john entertainment mackay

