U18 Boys 2 Emerald Chargers player B. Morton and Maryborough Magic player C Harrison shoot for the ball at the hoop in the CQJBC at Rockhampton's Hegvold Stadium on Sunday.

U18 Boys 2 Emerald Chargers player B. Morton and Maryborough Magic player C Harrison shoot for the ball at the hoop in the CQJBC at Rockhampton's Hegvold Stadium on Sunday.

BASKETBALL: Emerald Chargers took out the win against Maryborough Magic with a score of 90 to 71.

The U18 Boys 2 teams competed in the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Competition, held at Hegvold Stadium over the weekend.