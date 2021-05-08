PHOTOS: Faces in the crowd at Classic Wallabies game

More than 2000 people flocked to Victoria Park for the showdown between the Classic Wallabies and the Beef Barbarians on Friday night. Photo: Pam McKay

The Classic Wallabies were in sizzling form against the Beef Barbarians at Rockhampton’s Victoria Park on Friday night.

The exhibition game was a feature event on the Beef Australia program, and pitted rugby union legends against a line-up of beef producers and industry identities.

More than 2000 people watched on as one of the best Classic Wallabies sides ever assembled worked their magic to record a big win.

Central Queensland’s own rugby star, Stephen Moore, was among the star-studded line-up.

“I think the scoreboard’s irrelevant tonight,” he said post-game.

“The turnout was fantastic and it’s good to see everyone enjoying themselves.

“It’s been a wonderful week here at Beef 21 and it was great to finish it off like this.

“It’s been awesome; there’s a really positive feeling around the event and it’s nice that we could play a small part in it.”

During their visit, members of the Classic Wallabies conducted seven coaching sessions at Gladstone, Yeppoon and Moore’s old home town of Mount Morgan.

“We’re really passionate about growing rugby in the regions,” he said.

Central Queensland former Wallabies star Stephen Moore catches up with some of his fans after the Classic Wallabies game on Friday night.

“Rugby’s given us so much and we all feel compelled to give something back.”

Moore played 129 games for Australia and 177 Super Rugby games for the Queensland Reds and the Brumbies, who will meet in Saturday night’s grand final.

He said the bulk of the Wallabies squad for the upcoming Test series against France would come from those two teams.

“There’s a lot of good stuff happening in Australian rugby,” he said.

“There’s some really outstanding young players in the game and hopefully we see them come through and play for Australia for a long time.”

“There’s a kid playing for the Reds called Josh Flook. I’ve been really impressed with how he’s played so far this year and I think he’s got a big future.

“Fraser McWreight, an openside flanker, has had a really strong season and Taniela Tupou has been terrific. He’s probably one of the best tighthead props in the world at the moment.”